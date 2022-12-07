Sista’s Making a Difference will have donated 23,000 toys after this holiday season

Sista’s Making a Difference’s Winter Wonderland 5th Annual SB Community Christmas is set for December 17th, 11 AM to 4 PM, across the San Bernardino Valley College campus.

Come Saturday, the 501c3 is set to donate 10,000 new toys to children and families across the inland empire.

“My Sister and Co-Founder Kiesha Miller and I have been coordinating this toy drive since 2018, and it has continued to grow. In 2018 we gave away 1,000 toys; in 2019, we gave away 2,000 toys. In 2020 we gave away 3,000 toys, and last year we gave away 7,000 toys. Our team is proud to see this event grow yearly,” said Ronnie Miller, Sista’s Making a Difference CEO/founder.

After this holiday season, the organization will have historically donated over 23,000 toys to Inland children.

This year’s toy drive theme is “winter wonderland,” and it’s said to be a complete experience for children, families, and sponsors.

“Each of our sponsors is creating their own village, which will be placed throughout the SBVC campus. Some villages include the North Pole (where the toys are located), Candy Cane Lane, and Santa’s Village,” continued Miller.

Speaking of Santa’s Village, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be on-site, and children will have the opportunity to snap a free photo with the duo.

The Euphoria Band will perform live while DJ Sassy B gets the party started, and the dance group Tommy the Clown will entertain the crowd.

But what’s extra special about this year’s toy drive is the implementation of local merchants and food vendors.

“It’s important for us to provide our local merchants and food vendors with a space where they can sell their goods. When we all come together and help each other out, we’re stronger and can reach success even faster. The merchants, food vendors, and farmers will be on-site; this is their livelihood. It takes a community to take care of the community,” concluded Miller.

Partners include Survive INC, the City of San Bernardino, San Bernardino County Public Defender, Music Changing Lives, San Bernardino Valley College, and SoCal Trash Army.

Sponsors include IEHP, Chase Bank, Health Net, IPS Region, Turn Behavioral Health Services, San Bernardino Valley College, and Mayor Helen Tran.

The Impact Center will conduct on-site on-the-spot hiring, and the county’s public defender’s office will perform expungements.

To volunteer or learn more about the toy drive, follow @sistasmd2020 on Facebook.