35th Annual Redlands Bicycle Classic Circuit Races kicked off on Thursday, March 14

On Thursday, March 14, the Redlands Bicycle Classic (RBC), with its presenting sponsor the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, kicked off the Women’s and Men’s Circuit Races at San Manuel Village in Highland, Calif. The Redlands Bicycle Classic is a multi-day cycling competition from Wednesday, March 13 to Sunday, March 17 with participants making their way through the communities of Highland, Yucaipa and Redlands.

For 35 years, Redlands has hosted thousands of spectators from local communities and around the world as world-class athletes compete in the Classic. This year, more than 13 countries are represented by 200 racers in this first leg of the 2019 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour (PRT), which consists of the top road race events for both professional and amateur cyclists. Riders who do well in PRT often advance to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) WorldTour teams and events, which can include the Olympics and Tour de France.

As part of the partnership between San Manuel and RBC, the event encourages healthy living and safety tips to more than 12,000 local school children with visits from professional cyclists to more than 40 local elementary and middle schools.

For more information, visit www.redlandsclassic.com.

