Mr. Albert R. Negrete Jr. (Vetito), a resident of Loma Linda, age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 10, 2022, surrounded by family. Albert was also a resident of Colton and Rialto.

Albert worked for Union Pacific Railroad formerly Southern Pacific Railroad for 25 years. At the time Albert was one of the youngest Yard Masters. He was also a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) #056.

Preceded in death are his parents, Albert Sr. and Vera Negrete. Albert is survived by his loving companion Lucy Chavez, siblings Janet (Joe) Donohue, Sandra (Mike) Warner, Armando (Lynette) Negrete, Joaquin (Lisa) Negrete, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He’ll always be remembered as a loving companion, son, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend.

Mass In his Honor:

April 29, 2022 @ 10 am

San Salvador Catholic Church

Colton, Ca. 92324