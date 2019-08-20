Assemblymember Reyes recognizes the 2019 30 Under 30 Awardees

Local Advertisement

Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes continues the legacy of former Assemblywoman Wilmer Amina Carter by hosting the 3rd Annual 30 Under 30 event. The goal of the 30 Under 30 Award Ceremony & Art Showcase is to honor the accomplishments of young adults 30 or younger who live or work in the 47th Assembly District. In addition to this year’s award, former Assemblymember Wilmer Amina Carter joined Assemblymember Reyes to honor a past 30 Under 30 recipient with the Inaugural Wilmer Amina Carter Award for Continued Service.

Photo Bill Sandefur: The two youngest recipients (L-R) Royal Johnson and Sophia Castillo.

“The 30 Under 30 event is very special for the 47th Assembly District. This event honors young adults in our district who continue to break down barriers for themselves and others,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “It is an honor to recognize such service driven young adults who work hard every day to give back to their community, whether it is through, entrepreneurship or community activism or the arts. Congratulations to this year’s 30 Under 30 honorees.”

Over 100 nominations were received. “The process to select the final 30 was difficult because there were so many extremely well qualified nominees that reflect the spirit and capabilities of the communities of the 47th Assembly District,” said Assemblymember Reyes.

The Inaugural Wilmer Amina Carter Award for Continued Service recipient was Dr. Angie Denisse Otiniano Verissimo, an Associate Professor in the Dept. of Health Science at Cal State San Bernardino. She is also one of the co-chairs and founders of Women of Color in Academia at CSUSB; Dr. Verissimo was a 30 Under 30 Awardee in 2008.

Local Advertisement