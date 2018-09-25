Cajon High hosts annual College Night

Local Advertisement

Cajon High School is hosting the SBCUSD’s 28th Annual College Night on Thursday, September 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

College Night is open to all San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) students and their families. During the two-hour event, students and parents can learn about FAFSA and other financial aid options and AB 540, which makes it easier for qualified, undocumented students to attend college.

Students and parents will also have the opportunity to meet with college representatives to learn about admissions requirements and course offerings. Among the scheduled attendees are representatives of the California State University and University of California campuses, San Bernardino Valley College, trade schools, and military recruiters. Cajon High School is located at 1200 W. Hill Drive in San Bernardino.

College Night is one of several services SBCUSD provides to help students pursue a post-high school education.

The San Bernardino Community Scholarship Association, with assistance from the District’s Communications/Community Relations Department, works with local individuals and businesses to offer hundreds of college scholarships to SBCUSD graduates. The Making Hope Happen Foundation provides college scholarships and mentors to qualifying SBCUSD graduates.

SBCUSD high schools provide challenging, college-level coursework through Advanced Placement (A.P.) and International Baccalaureate (I.B.) classes. Cajon and Arroyo Valley High Schools both offer I.B. courses. Chavez Middle School offers the International Baccalaureate Middle Years program.

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) teaches study and note-taking skills, encourages personal responsibility, and guides students on a path to college. AVID is offered at most SBCUSD high schools and middle schools.

The California Cadet Corps and JROTC (Jr. Reserve Officer Training Corps) programs prepare students for careers in the military and are offered at most high schools and middle schools. The Military Enlistment Preparation (M.E.P.) program is offered at Sierra High School.

SBCUSD high schools also offer career pathway programs, including those in the medical, teaching, and manufacturing fields. For more details about College Night, contact Cajon High School at (909) 881-8120. Parents who would like to enroll their child in AVID, A.P., I.B., JROTC, California Cadet Corps, or other programs should contact their child’s school.