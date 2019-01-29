Chick-fil-A latest restaurant to open in Rialto

Local Advertisement

Rialto has become accustomed to new businesses opening in Rialto. With two major developments anchoring the north and south ends of the city there has been a flurry of new development some of the most exciting have been In-N-Out Burger, Cinemark Rialto and now Chick-fil-A!

With the closest Chick-fil-A locations located in cities like Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga and Riverside this new location is a welcomed addition to the business landscape in Rialto.

“This new restaurant is an amazing addition to the city of Rialto and will be well received by Rialto residents,” Rialto Councilman Joe Baca Jr. said.

At the VIP night Monday, Jan. 28 city staff, select community members and other movers and shakers were treated to a sampling of what Chick-fil-A offers guests from breakfast to dessert. Franchise owner Dave Rodriguez also challenged guests at the VIP night to pay the Chicken Sandwich love on to others by giving each person 10 free sandwich gift cards.



The giving doesn’t stop there; the celebration includes a First 100 Campout, where upwards of 100 participants will have a chance to earn a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals, one per week for 52 weeks. Participants must be 18 years or older with identification and can line up no earlier than 6 p.m. on Jan. 30, about 12 hours prior to the opening. This community event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant with details and rules found at https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings.

Chick-fil-A will employ more than 90 full- and part-time team members, who will have benefits including scholarships, flexible schedules, and Sundays off to spend time with family and friends. Chick-fil-A more than tripled its scholarship commitment to restaurant team members in 2017 with an enhanced initiative called Remarkable Futures, providing $9 million in annual scholarships. With more than $60.65 million awarded since 1973, two scholarship categories range from $2,500 to $25,000 and are based on leadership, community involvement and academic achievement.

To meet the anticipated demands for service this Chick-fil-A has a drive thru that can handle up to 200 cars per hour, convenient ways to decrease pick up times including three entry points and two mobile ordering parking spaces and free WIFI and a 120-seat dining room.

Rodriguez said that when he visited Rialto to see if the city was a good fit, “it felt like a small town, everyone was so nice and welcoming. I knew that this city would make a great location for my Chick-fil-A restaurant”.

For more information follow the Rialto Chick-fil-A location on Instagram and Facebook @CFARialto.

The restaurant is located at 1150 West Renaissance Parkway.