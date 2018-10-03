Colton High School Football team building a culture of tough competitors

Local Advertisement

After Colton High School Football Team’s 2017, 6-4, winning season…they anticipate to match last year’s success.

“These players compete. We are really trying to build a culture of being known as tough competitors. What’s most special about this team is that all of the players go above and beyond; they’re all leaders,” said Colton High School Head Coach Shawn Collins, who also shared that this 2018 season has been about trying to build on last year’s success and continuing it.

“Last year we had our first winning season since 2010. This is my third year as head coach and I’m proud of all the players these past few seasons,” continued Collins.

“I was very proud of last year’s team because they were here when I took over. It felt good to send those guys out with a winning record. With this year’s group, we’re not sneaking out on anyone. We wanted to change the culture and make it competitive and make other teams ready to play when they face us.”

According to Collins, one standout player on the team is Colton High School Senior Brenen Ramos, who plays running back and is described as the spark on the team.

“Ramos is definitely a standout player. The team and I go as he goes. If he has a great game…we’re definitely going to pull a win,” Collins said.

Other standouts on the team include Running Back Robert Rodriguez; Offensive Tackle Kuna Taufahema; Middle Line Backer Derick Ramadan; Safety Eddie Sandoval; and D-Line Angel Contreras.

“Right now we’re 3-3 overall; and 1-0 in league…I expect us to finish strong and make the playoffs,” said Collins.

This Friday, October 5, Colton High faces Bloomington High School at San Bernardino Valley College at 7 p.m.; which is also the site of the school’s homecoming game.

“All of our games are big, we want to win league title. The boys enjoy playing for themselves, for each other and for the city,” concluded Collins.