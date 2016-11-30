Community Ho Ho Parade Starts Dec. 13

It’s that time of year! Classic cars, Christmas lights and Santa Claus! The 4th Annual The Community Ho Ho Parade is ready to spread holiday cheer as it cruises the streets of San Bernardino for three fun nights.

Our first parade on Tuesday, Dec. 13th starting at Little League Headquarters – 6707 Little League Dr, and ending at Wildwood Park – 536 E. 40th St. The parade will leave the Little League HQ at 6:00 p.m. and arrive at Wildwood Park at approx. 8:00 p.m.

Our second parade is on Wednesday, December 14th starting at Blair Park – 1466 W Marshall Blvd, and ending at Lytle Creek Community Center – 380 S K St. The parade will leave Blair Park at 6:00 p.m. and arrive at Lytle Creek Community Center at approx. 8:00 p.m..

Our third route is on Thursday, December 15th starting at the San Bernardino Train Station – 1170 W. 3rd St. and ending at Perris Hill Senior Center – 780 E. 21st St. The parade will leave the San Bernardino Train Station at 6:00 p.m. and arrive at Perris Hill Senior Center at approx. 8:00 p.m.

The full parade routes are available at www.hohoparade.com. Santa Claus will be at the beginning point of each parade at 5:30PM and at the end of each parade route after the parade to meet with children and handy out candy. Santa will be joined by Bernie from the Inland Empire 66ers, Chuck E. Cheese, Olaf the Snowman, the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Reindeer.

Santa will be keeping parade fans up-to-date on his location during the parade though Facebook (The Community Ho Ho Parade) and Twitter (@HoHoParade).

The community is getting involved by hosting arrival and departure parties for the parade. At this year’s arrival parties we’re playing following movies which will start at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13th “The Secret Life of Pets” at Wildwood Park sponsored by Councilman John Valdivia

Wednesday, Dec. 14th “Zootopia” at Lytle Creek Community Center sponsored by the Amtrak Neighborhood Association

Thursday, Dec. 15th “Finding Dory” at Perris Hill Senior Center sponsored by the DMV Neighborhood Association

We would like to thank the Amtrak Neighborhood Association, Blair Park Neighborhood Association, DMV Neighborhood Association, Muscupiabe Neighborhood Association, SBHS Neighborhood Association, Valley College Neighborhood Association, Verdemont Neighborhood Association, Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association and the San Bernardino History & Railroad Museum for hosting these events.

More information including can be found at www.hohoparade.com.

The Community Ho Ho Parade would not be possible without the help and support of volunteers and our benefactors including Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery, Albert Okura of Juan Pollo Restaurants, Steve & Linda Sutherland of Fun Corner, Online LED Store, San Bernardino City Parks and Recreation, Reconasys, Epiphany Marketing, and Alfred Rodriguez of Transamerica.