CSUSB, LEAD, ASI & Mexican Consulate to host Mexican Independence Day celebration on campus Sept. 15

Cal State San Bernardino is partnering with university’s Latino Education & Advocacy Days project, Associated Students, Inc. and the Mexican Consulate in San Bernardino in hosting a celebration of Mexican Independence Day with the traditional ringing of a bell and “El Grito,” the cry for patriotism on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 5-9 p.m. by the Consul of Mexico Carlos García de Alba.

The free event, which is open to the public and CSUSB students, faculty and staff, is the consulate’s official celebration of Mexican Independence Day for the Inland area.

“We are delighted to work with the Mexican Consul in celebrating Mexico’s independence. It is an inherent relationship since we share a common border and our cultures are intertwined,” said CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales. “In this day and age, it is essential that our countries work together to promote mutual understanding, compassion and respect.”

“We are excited to be part of this partnership that will bring students and the local community together,” said Herbert Gonzalez, ASI senior program coordinator. “We have exciting things planned for this program. CSUSB students will be able to enjoy an exclusive area at the event with snacks, interactive activities, and giveaways.”

The Mexican Independence Day observance, which will take place in the patio area of the university’s meeting center (formerly known as the commons), will also be one of the featured evening events of “Move-In Day,” the official launch of Welcome Week 2019 for students who will make CSUSB’s residence halls and apartments their home for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.

The celebration will also kick off CSUSB’s month-long (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15) observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The university will hold events throughout the month honoring the contributions of CSUSB Hispanic students, alumni, faculty and staff as well as discussions of current events and issues affecting the Hispanic community.

The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402.

The Mexican Independence Day features the commemoration of the “Cry of Dolores” when in 1810 in the Mexican village of Dolores, the parish priest, Father Miguel Hidalgo, rang his church bell and yelled his cry for freedom from Spanish tyranny in what launched the war for Mexican Independence.

The “Cry of Dolores” is annually held on the evening of Sept. 15, the day before Mexican Independence Day, with the president of Mexico at about 11 p.m. ringing the bell of the National Palace in Mexico City.

The president then repeats a cry of patriotism, “El Grito,” with the names of the important heroes of the Mexican War of Independence who were there on that very historical moment and ends with the threefold shout of ¡Viva México! from the balcony of the palace to the assembled crowd in the Plaza de la Constitución, or Zócalo, one of the largest public plazas in the world.

The Mexican Consulate will re-enact the ceremony at CSUSB by ringing a bell and giving the traditional words joining commemorations and re-enactments taking place in cities and towns, in plazas or zócalos all over Mexico, and in Mexican embassies, consulates, and by Mexicans and Mexican-Americans worldwide.

The celebration at CSUSB will feature cultural performances, music, exhibits, activities for children and a variety of Mexican foods that will be sold at booths. Free parking is available in Lot D.

The event’s sponsors are: CSUSB’s Latinos Education & Advocacy Days project (LEAD); the CSUSB Office of the President & Cabinet; Office of the Mexican Consulate, San Bernardino; Cardenas Markets; the CSUSB Association of Latino Faculty, Staff& Students; Associated Students, Inc.; CSUSB’s Liberal Studies Program; the College of Extended Learning & Global Education; the Office of Undergraduate Studies; Santos Manuel Student Union LatinX Center; the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Bernardino/ Office of Catholic Schools; San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools; Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, California 47th Assembly District; Gil Navarro, non-attorney representative; San Bernardino Mission Chapel / Santana Funeral Services; and AT&T, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

For more information visit the Mexican Independence Day Commemoration at the Latino Education and Advocacy Days project website.