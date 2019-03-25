CSUSB MBA program listed by CEO Magazine among the top business schools in the world

Local Advertisement

Cal State San Bernardino’s Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration has once again been ranked among the top business schools in the globe for its MBA programs, according to a recent ranking from CEO Magazine.

The listing placed the Brown College’s MBA program in Tier 1 of the North American MBA rankings along with four other California State University campuses: Chico, East Bay, Long Beach and Northridge.

The rankings also listed the Brown College in Tier 1 of Global Online MBA programs, where it was tied with 13 other colleges and universities.

“This is truly a great honor for CSUSB and the Jack H. Brown College,” said Lawrence Rose, dean of the college. “To be ranked among the top business schools in the world by CEO Magazine recognizes the outstanding and amazing work of our faculty and staff to provide challenging and innovative programs for our students.”

CEO Magazine has highlighted top business schools from around the globe since it first launched in 2008. In 2012, the publication launched its annual Global MBA Rankings, profiling MBA, executive MBA and online MBA programs.

In 2018, CEO Magazine listed CSUSB in Tier 1 of the North American MBA rankings and Tier 2 of the Global Online MBA rankings.

This year CEO Magazine reached out to business schools across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China), and received data from 144 schools, offering 292 different programs in 25 countries (71 online, 91 Executive MBA and 130 full-time and part-time MBA programs).

Using a ranking system entirely geared and weighted toward fact-based criteria, CEO Magazine aims to provide potential students with a performance benchmark for those schools under review.

This is the breakdown of data points (full-time and part-time MBA) used by the publication:

· Quality of faculty: 34.95 percent

· International diversity: 9.71 percent

· Class size: 9.71 percent

· Accreditation: 8.74 percent

· Faculty to student ratio: 7.76 percent

· Price: 5.83 percent

· International exposure: 4.85 percent

· Work experience: 4.85 percent

· Professional development: 4.85 percent

· Gender parity: 4.85 percent

· Delivery methods: 3.8 percent

Schools ranked as Tier 1 or Tier 2 are based on their overall percentage score from these data points.

The complete CEO Magazine 2019 Global MBA Rankings can be viewed in the latest edition of CEO Magazine, or on the magazine’s website. The rankings can also be found at “CEO Magazine 2019 Global MBA Rankings” (a PDF file) athttps://goo.gl/B1JMZK.