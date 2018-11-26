Jenkins named Chamber’s interim executive director, new board members installed

Local Advertisement

Deborah (Stratton) Jenkins has been named the Interim Executive Director for the Colton Chamber of Commerce. She and her family grew up in the city of Colton. Both of her parents graduated from Colton High School and worked in the community. After graduating college, Deborah worked as Marketing Director for American RV Expo. Jenkins is involved with multiple profit and nonprofit organizations and believes it is important to give back to the community. She also is a business entrepreneur herself and owns the company Designed 4 You Events, so she understands the needs and challenges business owner have.

Additionally, new 2018-1019 Colton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Executive Committee were installed. The swearing in and pinning ceremony was held at the Colton Chamber of Commerce headquarters on November 8th, 2018. Mayor Richard DeLaRosa was present to swear in the new Executive Committee and welcome the recently hired Interim Executive Director.

The Executive Committee Members are as follows: Tony Myrell, President – Premier Medical Transportation; Shelley Burnach, Vice President – Premier Medical Transportation; Jackie Mitchell, Treasurer – Barnett Real Estate; Nelky Rodriguez, Secretary – Loma Linda University.

The Executive Board of Directors is the policy making body of the Chamber of Commerce. It is in many ways a representative-at-large of the entire business community. Its duties extend well beyond fiduciary responsibility and internal matters of the organization. They meet once a month and are a mission driven, financially responsible and compliant with laws governing their non-profit status. They are here to help Colton businesses grow and are advocates on behalf of the business community.