National Orange Show hosts first-ever Coffee & Donut Festival in SoCal

After roaming the Midwest and East Coast the Coffee & Donut Festival came to the West Coast this past weekend. Over 1,700 people from all over Southern California came to San Bernardino to share in their love for coffee and donuts. The 1st ever event in Southern California offered different types of vendors and fun for all ages.

The event, which took place at the National Orange Show Events Center, offered donut and ciffee vendors, swag bags, contests and giveaways. With donut vendors hailing from as far away as Huntington Beach and as close as San Bernardino this event had a little bit of everything. Vendors enticed people to vote for them by offering samples of their best donuts and some even put together colorful displays at their booths.

The event kicked off with an early entry for VIP ticket holders. VIP guests got in an hour early, had a special VIP area and dedicated coffee bar. The event had amazing donuts and even had a donut food truck inside the building. AT&T was on hand to offer a charging station and free wifi.

This event had more than just caffeine and sugar to offer. One of the standout creations was a double cheeseburger that had two donuts as the buns. Other amazing entertainment included two DJ’s, a kids fun zone, live band, contests and giveaways and so much more.

10 people took on the challenge of being the person to eat the most yeast raised glazed donuts. Each person was given a dozen donuts to try and finish as many as possible in three minutes. There were men, women and some kids who tried to take on this task. The battle was fierce as donuts were shoved into mouths and a winner emerged.

Tony from Rialto finished seven donuts in three minutes’ time, edging out nine other contestants and eating two more donuts than the next closest finisher.

“I have never done anything like this before, I am not even a big eater in the morning,” Tony said. “I was hungry and I do like donuts so I thought I would throw my name into the competition.”

Other awards handed out: Best Donut went to Ontario Donuts, People’s Choice Award went to Baker’s Dozen Donuts in Corona; in the coffee category Best Coffee went to iVibe and Peerless Coffee won People’s Choice award. The event promoters from Arrowhead Events are already planning for next year’s event. For more information on the Coffee and Donut Festival SoCal go to www.coffeedonutfest.com/socal.