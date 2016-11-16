Obituary – John F. Valera

John F. Valera, age 75, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2016 after a long battle with cancer.
John is survived by the Love of His Life, his wife, Cecilia, three daughters JoAnn, Brandi and Belynda along with their families. He also left behind eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His two sisters, Aurora and Abigail and their families, and also other members of the Romo and Valera families.
He was born on March 30, 1941 to Jose and Aurora Valera in Colton, CA and was a Colton resident for all his lifetime on 5th Street in South Colton. He was known to many Colton residents as Johnny or Sh-Boom. He graduated from Colton High School in 1959 and played on the Colton Varsity Football team. He made a career working for Fleetwood Inc. in Riverside, CA as a Research & Development Technician. He was an active and dedicated member at his home church in Colton, San Salvador. He volunteered at Mary’s Mercy Center in San Bernardino helping and feeding the homeless.
John served two years as a solider in Vietnam where as for his dedication and bravery he received a Purple Heart. His discipline and patriotism he learned in the U.S. Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. He touched many people along the way with his glowing smile, his many stories, and the importance of being educated and a strong person no matter what one decides to do in life. He Will Be Missed, But Greatly Appreciated And Remembered.
Rosary will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 6;30 pm at San Salvador Church located on 169 West L Street in Colton, CA
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 10;00 am at San Salvador Church followed by burial at Hermosa Cemetery
I know whatever i might have to say dont mean anything but john , even though he called me every name from jose to palomino . i have alot of respect for him , he was a good father and grandfather . we had our talks about understanding our wives and with all his wisdom still couldnt understand. he would say….he could fix or do anything from the time i spent with him i learned that a man can make a happy family threw hard work and dedication . i wish i could of seen him befor he passed as grumpy as he was he never made me feel uncomfortable in his home .I appreciate his family and i feel very grateful that i was once a part of it ..
Thank you john may you rest in peace.
Alyssa . Ray . and tommie pickles .lol i miss you guys and im sorry for what happened between us i wish it would of been diffrent . i never got to talk to you guys i went to your grandmothers a few times to see if i could see you guys but i couldnt . i still wish i could talk to your mother becuase i miss her also . well i apologize alyssa for your grand father . he was the coolest grandfather i knew…..
Take cear bratt and say hi to your brothers for me and specialy to your mother …..and your grandmother ….