January 18, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Obituary: Anthony Berver 

August 27, 1954 - December 31, 2023

Anthony Berver of Fontana, CA passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by family, on December 31, 2023.

Anthony was born on August 27, 1954 in San Bernardino to Erlinda and Jose Berver. He was raised by his grandfather, Manuel Villalobos, in Fontana. He worked at Kaiser Steel Company in Fontana for 20 years until he retired. His hobbies included being a mechanic.

Anthony is survived by 5 children, his brothers Jose and Robert Berver, sister Pam Berver and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Hulberto, Dennis, Ronnie and Joseph Berver, niece Patty Ann Berver and nephew Dennis Berver.

Services will be held on Friday, January 19, 2023 from 2:30 – 4:30 pm at Hermosa Cemetery located at 900 N. Meridian Avenue in Colton.

