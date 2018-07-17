RAFFMA will be closed starting Aug. 1 for installation of new exhibit

Local Advertisement

The Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) will be closed for installation beginning Wednesday, Aug. 1. Only a few weeks remain to view the museum’s current temporary exhibition, the 48th Annual Student Art Exhibition, which is on display through July 31.

RAFFMA will re-open in October 2018 with a new exhibition, with CSUSB assistant professor of art, Ed Gomez, as one of the curators. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m.

CALAFIA is a group exhibition that explores the spirit of California by using the mythological black female warrior, who is the namesake and ruler of the fictional island of California, as a source of inspiration and artistic departure.

From Garci Rodrigues de Montalvo’s fifth book of his 16th century opus “Las Sergas de Esplandian” (The Adventures of Esplandian), the story of the great queen Calafia and her army of Amazon women is told with decided wonder that not only establishes her place as a powerful influence on California, a region that spans both sides of the U.S. and Mexico border, but also as a reflection of the ongoing history of the area. The story tells of the rich island of California, and its powerful women, mythical beasts and the quest for greatness sets the foundation for the continuing mythos of its people and its land.

The parallels between the myth of Calafia and current day inhabitants of the great state of California don’t stop at its etymology. The phantasmagoric relationship can be seen through the associations of California throughout its historic past and into the present. From the cinematic glamour of Hollywood, to its identity as a fertile paradise, to its association with gold and riches, the story and character of Calafia can be a point of critical interrogation used to explore and critique California’s stories, contradictions and identities.

CALAFIA is proudly presented at RAFFMA as part of the MexiCali Biennial’s 2018-19 programming. The MexiCali Biennial is a bi-national arts organization that explores the area of the California/Mexico border as a site for aesthetic production. The biennial displays nomadic exhibitions that partner with arts institutions to highlight both emerging and established artists working in all media.

Originally started as a critique of the proliferation of international and regional biennials, the MexiCali Biennial may occur at any time and on any side of the U.S.-Mexico border. For more information, visit the MexiCali Biennial website at http://mexicalibiennial.org.