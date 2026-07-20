The San Bernardino mayor and City Council have appointed Albert J. Maldonado as the new city attorney following a unanimous vote during the July 15 City Council meeting.

In a news release, the City says Maldonado, a partner with Best Best & Krieger LLP, brings extensive experience in municipal law, land use, ethics, transparency and governance. He has served as a deputy city attorney for the City of San Bernardino since March 2020 and has provided legal counsel to cities, special districts and planning commissions throughout Southern California.

“Albert Maldonado has demonstrated a deep understanding of San Bernardino,” Mayor Helen Tran said. “His municipal law experience, collaborative leadership style and commitment to public service make him an excellent choice to serve as our city attorney. The council and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build a stronger, more transparent and prosperous San Bernardino.”

Under the city’s charter, the city attorney is one of three positions appointed directly by the mayor and City Council, along with the city manager and city clerk.

As city attorney, Maldonado will serve as the city’s chief legal adviser, providing counsel to the mayor, City Council, city manager and city departments while overseeing the delivery of legal services that support city operations.

“As a resident of San Bernardino, I am honored that the mayor and City Council have the confidence in me to serve the city in this new role,” Maldonado said. “I have a strong appreciation for this community, its dedicated public servants and its tremendous potential. I look forward to working collaboratively with the mayor, City Council and city staff to provide legal guidance that supports the city’s goals while maintaining the highest standards of public integrity and service.”

Maldonado currently serves as assistant city attorney for the city of Upland, assistant town attorney for the town of Apple Valley and general counsel to the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District. He previously served as assistant city attorney for the city of Big Bear Lake.

Maldonado earned his Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. He also holds a Master of Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Pitzer College, one of the Claremont Colleges.

Maldonado said he is deeply committed to community service. He is a founding board member of the Hispanic Bar Association of the Inland Empire, serves on the board of directors of the Ontario-Montclair Schools Foundation and recently joined the board of directors of the San Bernardino Symphony.

The city also expressed its gratitude to Sonia Carvalho, who served as city attorney beginning in 2020, for her professionalism, leadership and dedication to San Bernardino.

Learn more about Maldonado here.