Rialto Police Department strengthens engagement with community at National Night Out 2021

Rialto Police Department continues to stay ahead of the game in regard to connecting and engaging with its community at National Night Out 2021, which will be held on August 3, 2021, at Frisbie Park, 5:30-8:30 PM.

This national event provides residents of communities across the nation an opportunity to build relationships with their local law enforcement agencies and come together as one unit.

“Rialto Police Department (RPD) is bringing community and law enforcement together and cultivating a relationship with one another. What makes 2021 so unique is that we have a new park (Frisbie Park) that was completed last year and due to covid we felt this was a great opportunity to host an outdoor event at our newest city park,” said RPD Community Services Officer Amanda DeLeon.

At National Night Out 2021, a K-9 and SWAT demonstration will be performed for the public.

Aside from being free, other exciting elements to National Night Out 2021 is its carnival slide, games (manned by PRD), 50 + vendors, a K-9 and SWAT demonstration; along with a dunk tank, where participants will have the opportunity to dunk a member of RPD into a tank filled with water.

“Integrated into National Night Out 2021 is our Annual Battle of the Badges Chili Cook-off where members of RPD and Rialto Fire Department (RFD) will face off against one another to be crowned the chili cook-off champion. Attendees will be able to purchase tickets to taste each chili at the event and help crown the winner by voting for the best one,” continued DeLeon.

“RPD and RFD team members are competitive by nature, so every year it’s all in good fun and a great way to come together with the community in a lighthearted way,” DeLeon said.

In a time and space where law enforcement agencies are continuously under fire, events like this are what motivates RPD to reach further into their community and take the time to address any questions or concerns with residents under their jurisdiction.

“First off, events like National Night Out 2021 could not happen without all of the support from the city and our team members. Right now law enforcement is in a tough place and what’s continuously displayed in the media is troublesome, because it is not representative of our officers in Rialto. With that being said, we’re looking forward to seeing the Rialto community come out and have a little bit of fun together and connect,” concluded DeLeon.

For more information, visit rialtopolice.com.