Sidewalk chalk art contest connects community through transportation

Photo MJ Duncan: Winner Arlette Ramirez of San Bernardino said she wants to evoke happiness when people look at her creation, which most aptly portrayed community connection through transportation.
Photo MJ Duncan: Alex Castillo, 14 from San Bernardino, is a special needs student who wanted to express his artistic side and did a great job!

On Saturday, Oct. 14 Omnitrans held its very colorful 2nd Annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest at the San Bernardino Transit Center where over a dozen artists participated.

The theme was connecting the community through transportation, and artists made it challenging for judges to whittle it down to the top three.

Photo MJ Duncan: Judges had the challenging task of narrowing down over a dozen entries to three winners.  From left, Chris Mathews from the Art Institute, Fine Arts Commission Chair Gil Botello and Fine Arts Commission Vice Chair Barbara Babcock.  (Other judge was Danielle Wallis)

Judges were Gil Botello, Chair of the Fine Arts Commission; Barbara Babcock, Vice Chair; Chris Mathews from the Art Institute; and Danielle Wallis with Art Connection.

Congrats to the winners: third place and $100 gift card to Alicia Rubio; second place and $150 to David Mir; first place and $300 to Arlette Ramirez who captured the theme most accurately, Botello said.

