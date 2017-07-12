Spend summer nights at Sandra R. Courtney Community Theatre as Grease hits the stage

Grease is the word at the Sandra R. Courtney Community Theatre.

The Rialto Community Players have taken on the characters of Danny Zuko, Sandy Olsson, Kenickie, Rizzo, Frenchie and the rest of the T-Birds and Pink Ladies of the classic musical as the theater company’s 2017-18 season opener.

In their 36th season, it’s the first time the Players have taken on the musical at the Courtney theatre stage and Friday’s opening night was one for the books, said Grease Director Cameron Harris.

“It was completely sold out and there wasn’t an empty seat in the house,” he said.

Taking guests back to the 1950s, the Players are taking a cue from the film version of the musical starring John Travolta by showcasing costumes directly from the movie and bringing the hand-jive live on stage. Oh, and there are several opportunities for sing-alongs to some of the musical’s most notable tunes, such as “Grease,” “Summer Nights,” and “We Go together,” Harris said.

“We’re trying to make it our own,” he said of the production. “It’s exciting to take on everyone’s favorite movie. We’re offering everything that the movie was and more.”

Harris touts the talents of the 26 cast members for the several standing ovations on opening night, including one mid-show after cast member Ron Blakey’s soulful rendition of “Beauty School Dropout.”

“When you have to stop the show for applause, it’s big,” Harris said.

Book, music and lyrics for Grease presented by the Rialto Community Players are by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Additional songs are by Robert Stigwood.

Watch the production on stage Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. now through Aug. 6. Advance ticket purchase is recommended as tickets are going fast, Harris said.

The Rialto Community Players’ 36th season lineup includes “Caught in the Net,” “Exit Laughing,” “Seussical the Musical,” “Night of January 16,” and “Moon over Buffalo”.

Tickets are $12-$15 or $55-$65 for season tickets and can be purchased by calling 909-873 – 8514 or going to www.rialtocommunityplayers.com.