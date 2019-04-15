St. Bernardine Medical Center honored for environmental sustainability by Practice Greenhealth

Local Advertisement

For the second consecutive year, Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) has been awarded the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The awards are given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector.

The Partner for Change Award recognizes health care facilities that continuously improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, and more. Winning facilities must demonstrate that they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, are on track to eliminate mercury, and have developed successful sustainability programs in many areas.

“Dignity Health’s healing mission goes beyond clinical health care. Environmental sustainability protects the health of our patients, staff and the San Bernardino community,” said Douglas Kleam, SBMC President. “I am proud to share, that as a result of our sustainability efforts, SBMC is greener, making our community more environmentally friendly.”

Dignity Health has been focused on sustainability for more than 20 years and is recognized for its efforts to reduce waste and implement pollution prevention programs. In 2005, Dignity Health became the first health care organization of its size to use IV bags, solutions, and tubing that are free of PVC and DEHP. The awards will be presented at the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards Gala on May 9 in Nashville.

