Thanksgiving dinner served to City of Rialto’s homeless

Local Advertisement

Each Thanksgiving for the last seven years the Center for Effective Life Transitions (CELT) hosts a dinner for the city’s homeless population. This year, in collaboration with Peculiar Treasures Inc., 250 plates were handed out, as well as 200 hygiene kits put together by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to CELT Director Catrina Johnson-Green, the community-based organization established in Rialto 10 years ago provides counseling to individuals, families and couples to improve family functions and reunification. The philanthropic aspect of the organization is fulfilled through the annual Thanksgiving outreach event.

Over 30 volunteers were on-hand to pack to-go boxes filled with turkey and gravy, sweet potato pie, stuffing, mashed potatoes and a roll to community members. For those who couldn’t travel to the event, the city donates a van every year to pick them up and take them home after. Volunteers also venture to the wash, parks and the rear of living spaces to deliver food.

The CELT will start to collect beanies, blankets and socks beginning in January to pass out next Thanksgiving. The organization is located at 238 N. Riverside Ave., Suite A in Rialto, and can be reached by phone at (909) 990-5116.

Local Advertisement