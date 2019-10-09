Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Now to October 15 – the Latino Art Association presents “A History Of Serving Our Nation: Hispanic Heritage Month 2019 Art Exhibit” at the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. This exhibit features artists from throughout the Inland Empire in different mediums. For museum hours call (909) 798-8608 or (909) 792-1462.

Now to October 18 – the Garcia Center for the Arts, in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino, presents an exhibit of film posters of the Golden Era of Mexican Film (1970s and 80s). The Center is located at 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino.

Now to December 7 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum Of Art (RAFFMA) presents “Made in California”. This exhibit is a collection of Wayne Shimabukuro’s portrait photographs of nearly 40 renowned California artists alongside their iconic works. The exhibition features artworks of different genres and mediums, all made in California from the mid-1970’s through today. RAFFMA is located at the Visual Arts Center on the campus of California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information and Museum hours call (909) 537-7373 or email raffma@sbusb.edu.

Thursdays – the public is invited to San Bernardino Sings Folk Songs from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Friday’s, October 18, November 8, and December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, presents its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Festivals/Farmers Markets:

Thursdays, October 10, 17 & 24 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and Library present the 5th Annual Horror Film Festival from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room 149. The campus is located at 701 S. Mt Vernon Ave. Admission and parking is free. The film schedule includes:

October 10 – Gremlins

October 17 – Big Trouble in Little China

October 24 – Beetlejuice

Friday & Saturday, October 11 & 12 – the City of Yucaipa presents Autumn Fest at Historic Downtown Yucaipa, 35100 Yucaipa Blvd. This free two-day event features food vendors, merchandise vendors, beer garden, Kids Zone, Haunted House, and live entertainment.

On Saturday events will include Kids Costume, Dog Costume and Pie Eating contests; parking is free. For more information visit www.yucaipa.org.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, October 18, 19, & 20 – Art for Heaven’s Sake will be held at Redlands United Church of Christ, 168 Bellevue Ave, Redlands. This free admission community service project in its 40th year features 80 fine artists in different mediums, food, and entertainment. The festival schedule is Friday, October 18 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. with meet the artists reception; Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with exhibits, food and entertainment; and Sunday, October 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with food, exhibits and entertainment. For a preview of the show visit www.artforheavensSake.org.

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Thursday, October 10 – the Inland Empire Hispanic Leadership Council presents its 12th Annual Dinner & Awards Gala at 6:00 p.m. at the Crestmore Manor, 4600 Crestmore Rd., Jurupa Valley. Keynote Speaker is State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For information and sponsorships call (951) 235-5502 or visit info@iehlc.org. RSVP on Eventbrite.

October 11 to 13 – the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will hold its 24th Annual San Manuel Pow Wow from 5:00 p.m. October 11 to 7:00 p.m. October 13 at California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. This free event celebrates Native culture through music, dance, and food. Participants will compete for $250,000 in prizes for dancing, drumming, and singing. For day by day schedule information call (909) 864-8933, (909) 425-3450 or email powwowsanmanuel@gmail.com or visit website www.sanmanuel-non.gov/Tribal-Government/Tribal-Overview.

Saturday, October 12 – the Rialto Unified School District will its 11th Annual Parent Summit from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Rialto High School, 595 S. Eucalyptus Ave. Featured in this parent involvement and support celebration are a Parade of Schools, informational school and college booths, food vendors, entertainment, and raffles. For information call Mr. Arnie Ayala (909) 879-6000 ext. 2201.

Saturday, October 12 – the Rialto Fire Department will hold an Open House from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Station 201, 131 S. Willow Ave. This family event provides the community the opportunity to meet the local fire department, win raffle prizes, receive CPR training, and receive giveaways.

Saturday, October 12 – the Humane Society of San Bernardino presents its Annual Casino Night and Dog House Auction “Howler-ween” Party from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 374 West Orange Show Road, San Bernardino. This 21-and-over event features gaming, music, dancing, food, and many high-end raffle prizes plus one-of-a-kind bird and dog houses during live auction. Costumes are encouraged but not required. There will be a contest for best costume. For information and ticket purchase call (909) 386-1400 or visit www.hssbv.org.

Saturday, October 12 – Omnitrans & Untapped Hip-Hop present the 4th Annual SBTC Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the San Bernardino Transit Center. Cash prizes will award adult (14+) category. Those 13 and under will receive a free movie ticket for participating. The theme is “Unity in the Community.” Chalk artist check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. with contest from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Winners will be announced after a brief judging period. For official rules and to register visit https://omnitrans.wufoo.com/forms/4th-Annual-sbtc-sidewalk-chalk-art-contest/

Saturday, October 12 – the San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District presents “California Friendly and Fabulous” a Landscape Workshop from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 380 East Vanderbilt Way. This class will feature a variety of low-water use and native plants that are beautiful and water-saving. A tour of the of the Low-Water Use Landscape on site will follow the class. RSVP to Kristen Falow at kristen@sbvmwd.com or call (909) 387-9229.

Saturday, October 12 – the A. K. Smiley Library presents the 16th Annual Family Day for families with children from kindergarten to 5th grade. This event includes outdoor activities for families to enjoy together plus an author presentation. And book signing in the assembly room with children’s author and award winning illustrator Joe Cepeda.

Saturday, October 12 – the Kiwanis/Knights of Columbus little league (KKC) presents Car and Motorcycle Show from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1337 N. Mt. Vernon, San Bernardino. Car registration is $15 and motorcycle is $10. Roll in time for. Endor is 8:00 a.m. and for car and motorcycles 9:00 a.m. music provided by DJ M1.

Saturday, October 12 – Pure Land Foundation and San Bernardino City USD will hold a Mobile Food Pantry Deployment from 10:00 am. to 12:00 p.m. at Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific Street. Participants are urged to bring own shopping carts or pull wagons. This service is free and 40 pounds of food and supplies will be given per family. Onsite registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with food distribution at 10:00 a.m. and ends promptly at noon. For information or questions call (909) 539-4166.

Sunday, October 13 – the League Of Women Voters Of the San Bernardino Area will hold a Citizens Of Achievement Reception honoring individuals and groups of citizens who have enhanced the quality of life in their communities. The reception and program is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the East Valley Water District Headquarters, 31111 Greenspot Road, Highland. For information call (909) 838-2803 or email LeagueofWomenVoters.SB@gmail.com

Tuesday, October 15 – the CSU, San Bernardino Division Of University Advancement presents Film Screening and Panel Discussion Of Singing to Freedom, the story of Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez and the inspiring music of the Chicano civil rights movement followed by a discussion with director Paul Espinoza. This event is from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the San Manuel Student Union Center.

Saturday, October 19 – the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla present Su – Kutt Menyil Fiesta at the TM Fiesta Grounds, 66725 Martinez Road, Thermal, CA. This all day event features Cahuilla Bingo, Horseshoe Tournament, Bird Dance, raffles all day, kid activities, talent show, a 55+ Chair Volleyball Tournament and more. For information on this drug and alcohol free event call Joseph Mirelez at (760) 432-2243.

Saturday, October 19 – the UC Riverside Botanic Gardens, 1 Botanic Gardens Drive, Riverside, will hold its Fall Garden & Plant Sale from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This free admission/Open to the public event features educational tables, Master Gardeners, local vendors, thousands of plants ( including CA natives, water-wise plants, vegetables and more), free parking and shuttle, food and refreshments. For information call (951) 784-6962 or visit https://gardens.ucr.edu.

Sunday, October 20 – Sinfonia Mexicana presents “Dia De los Muertos” Celebration Of Life Concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Sturges Theatre for the Fine Arts, 780 North E St., San Bernardino. This family event features the renowned Mariachi Internacional De Mexico De Francisco J. Jara, Mariachi Youth Academy and Ballet Folklorico Cultural De San Bernardino. It is a celebration of culture, traditional music, and dance. Tickets may be purchased by phone or in person at the Sinfonia Office at the California Theatre, 562 W. 4th St., from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. For ticket and sponsorship information call (909) 884-3228 or (909) 744-2176. Proceeds from this event support the Mariachi Youth Academy.

Favorite Quote:

“We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color.”

Maya Angelou

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.