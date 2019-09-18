Thursday, September 19, 2019

Local Advertisement

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Now to October 18 – the Garcia Center in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of San Bernardino presents an exhibit of film posters of the Golden Era of Mexican Film (1970s and 80s). The Center is located at 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino.

Now to October 5 – Arts Connection and the Arts Council of San Bernardino County present Self and Place: Refinding San Bernardino County at the Clara & Allen Gresham Art Gallery at San Bernardino Valley College. The Arts Connection is seeking – through word, image, sound and object – what life looks, sounds, and feels like across San Bernardino County. Submissions may be made online or in person. There is no fee to participate. For information visit www.artconnectionnetwork.org.

Now to September 21 – a Youth Choir at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino, will begin rehearsals for children 8 – 12 at 10:00 a.m. Children are welcomed to express themselves through music. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Thursdays – the public is invited to San Bernardino Sings Folk Songs from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 West 11th Street, San Bernardino. For information call (909) 888-6400.

Friday’s, September 27, October 4 & 18, November 8 , and December 6, 13, & 20 – San Bernardino Valley College George F. Beattie Planetarium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave, holds its Planetarium Shows from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. For fall schedule information and reservations call (909) 384-8539. Tickets are $3.00 general, $2.00 students, and $1.00 seniors and alumni.

Festivals/Farmers Markets:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 20, 21, & 22 – the City of Riverside presents Carnaval Musical at Fairmount Park, 2601 Fairmount Blvd. in celebration of Hispanic culture. This free event includes live music, carnival rides, food vendors, a Ballet Folklorico Competition, community performances, a Michelada competition, and a beer & wine garden. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.

Tuesdays – the Loma Linda Farmers Market & Artisan Faire is held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 25541 Barton Road (behind City Hall). This event features fresh produce, vegan food, music, local vendors, and artisans.

Wednesdays – ARMC Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center hospital, 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton.

Wednesdays – the Rialto Certified Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 150 S. Palm Ave. SNAP/EBT accepted. For more information call City Clerk’s Office at (909) 820-2519.

Saturdays – We Are the Change presents SB Food Fest from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 N. E Street, San Bernardino. This family and kid friendly weekly event features a variety of food and merchandise vendors plus a Kids Zone and entertainment. For vendor, volunteer, entertainer, and/or sponsorship information visit sbfoodfest.com or call Luis Ojeda at (562) 572-9676.

Save the Date:

Thursday, September 19 – the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools presents State of Education: Inspiring Innovation from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th St., San Bernardino. To register visit: https://sbcss.k12oms.org/168188.

Friday, September 20 – the Art Thompson Teen Center in cooperation with Colton Community Services presents Slice of Paradise from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Colton Main Library. This event is open to teens ages 12 – 17 with a current registration on file. Teens will enjoy pizza, play Minute to Win It Games, Super Smash Bros., and Just Dance. For information call (909) 514-4255.

Saturday, September 21 – the Alice F. Page Committee and the San Bernardino Public Library present the 18th Annual “Our Children Sing” for Non-Violence and World Peace at 3:00 p.m. at the Norman Feldheym Central Branch, 555 W. 6th Street. This concert in memory of September 11, 2001 and December 2, 2015 is open to the public. For information call Vicki Lee (909) 880-6850.

Saturday, September 21 – the Inland Empire Future Leaders presents its 1st Annual Dinner Gala from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Mitla Cafe Banquet Hall, 602 N. Mt. Vernon Ave. This event features dinner, live band, DJ and dancing, silent auction and raffles. For sponsorship and ticket information visit iefl.org/gala.

Saturday, September 21 – the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside will host its Annual Day for Kids and Open House from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Dennis Hansberger Clubhouse, 1251 Clay Street Redlands. This free event will feature games, activities, food vision screenings, and a kids talent show. For information call (909) 822-6536.

Saturday, September 21 – Friends of the San Bernardino Library will hold a Bag Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Friends Room in the rear of the Norman F. Feldheym Library, 555 W. 6th Street. Grocery bags for $2.00 will be available for purchase or bring your own and fill it up with book you purchase at low cost. For information call (909) 381-8251 or visit www.sbpl.org.

Wednesday, September 25 – Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) presents Munchin’ at the Museum from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane. This event to support local foster youth features delicious tastings from the area’s finest purveyors, music and entertainment, and raffles in a setting full of county history. For tickets visit www.casaofsb.org.

Wednesday, September 25 – the Mexico Cafe, 892 Highland Ave., San Bernardino will hold TIP-A-COP from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. San Bernardino City Unified School District police officers will serve as hosts and waiters. They will be accepting tips from lunch and dinner patrons to benefit Special Olympics Southern California- Inland Region. For information call Abbey Leiffier (951) 703-6502.

Friday, September 27 – the 20th Annual Tachikawa San Bernardino Sister Cities Golf Tournament will be held at the Shandin Hills Golf Club, 3380 N. Little Mountain. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. with putting contest and lunch at 11:00 a.m. followed by Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner, awards, presentations and raffle at 5:30 p.m. This event honoring founders Lou and Thelma Press benefits the Tachikawa – San Bernardino Sister Cities Youth Exchange. For player and sponsorship information contact Jeanette Avila (951) 232-0934 / avila590@gmail.com or Judy Maculsay (909) 883-4504 / judynmac@verizon.net also visit tachisbexchange.org.

Saturday, September 28 – Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area presents its Annual Fundraising Gala: Blueprints and Boots Fun-raiser starting at 5:30 at the San Bernardino County Museum. This western-themed event features a buffet dinner catered by Mill Creek, dessert, no-host bar, silent auction, and an Old West photo booth. Entertainment will be provided by the Earp Brothers storytellers and Rhymes with Orange singers, proceeds from the event will fund and build three homes in San Bernardino.

Saturday, September 28 – the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the San Manuel Casino present Celebrating Courage Fashion Show, a Breast Cancer Awareness Benefit from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fox Event Center, 123 Cajon Street, Redlands. For ticket and table sponsorship information call Kevin Shaw (909) 8383-3149.

Saturday, September 28 – Pure Land Foundation in Partnership with San Bernardino City USD, and San Bernardino Food Bank CAPSBC will host Mobile Food Pantry Distribution from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 255 W. 13th Street. This free event distributes approximately 40 pounds of foods and other essential supplies per family. Attendees are urged to bring their own shopping carts or pull wagons. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. with food distribution at 10:00 a.m., volunteers are urged to arrive at 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, September 28 – Option House , Inc. presents the 16th Annual “Step Out On Domestic Violence” 10K Walk-a-Thon from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. starting at 385 North Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino. Registration fees include breakfast and lunch, free prizes, Resource Fair, Kids Zone, coffee. For team and individual registration visit www.optionhouseinc.org. This is the kickoff to Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Sunday, September 29 – Harrison House Music, Arts & Ecology presents Food Foraging from Native Plants led by the Chia Cafe Collective from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Harrison House, Joshua Tree. For information call (760) 336-4712 or visit http://louharrisonhouse.org.

Sunday, September 29 – Life Stream presents the Third Annual 5K Life Run/Walk from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at California State University, San Bernardino. For information and registration visit lstream.org.

Sunday, September 29 – Akoma Unity Center presents the 2nd Annual Jazz in the Park from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Anne Shirrells Park, 1367 N. California Street, San Bernardino. This free entry event features food trucks, merchandise vendors, live bands. For vendor, sponsorship and general information call (909) 217-7956 or visit www.akomaunitycenter.org

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloharrison@me.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.