Triple “S” (Senior-Social-Saturday) Dance Perris Hill Senior Center

On Saturday, March 3rd, the Perris Hill Senior Center held one of their Saturday Ballroom Dances – one of the few venues in the I.E. where seniors can go dancing. They call it the Senior-Social-Saturday Dance.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local seniors are treated to 2 hours of dancing with professional DJ Brenda Breen, who plays selections of music based on popularity and genres. Waltzes, Foxtrots, Rumbas, Tangos, Cha-Cha-Cha’s, Discos, and various swing dances are among the favorites with this dancing group!

In the past San Bernardino AARP Chapter 224 has provided dance events in the I.E. for decades. In January of 2015 AARP Chapter started to hold its dance events at the Perris Hill Senior Center. After a couple of years, AARP disbanded, and the Perris Hill Senior Center continued the dance program. Ballroom dancing events in the Inland Empire are scarce, which makes the dance event at the senior center important to the I.E. dancing community.

Elenita Bigley and Doug Sloney have been dance friends for a long time, and attend several dances throughout the I.E.; however, they don’t miss any of the dance events at the Perris Hill Senior Center.

Many of the dancers at the senior center have been at it long before the “Dancing with the Stars” TV program aired several years ago. Although most people do come to dance, some like to listen to music, watch dancers, and enjoy snacks, beverages, and each other’s company.

Steve Tometich and Colleen McCabe have been dancing partners for a long time. Steve is almost 80 years old and has been dancing for years. Even though Steve has experienced a stroke in the past, it has not kept him off the dance floor. Colleen is retired from the San Bernardino Police Department as a civilian employee and has been dancing since she was in the 6th grade. She learned to dance from her elementary school teacher back in the 1940’s.

Lynne Overton, Senior Center staff member overseeing the dance program, indicated that “a dance schedule has been set until the end of June.” The dances are always on a Saturday beginning at 10 p.m. In March there is a dance scheduled on the 10th and 17th (St. Patrick’s Day Dance). In April there are only two dances scheduled on the 7th and the 21st. In May the dances will be on the 5th (Cinco De Mayo Dance) and May 12th. In June, there will be four dances on the 2nd, 9th, 23rd, and 30th. Snacks and beverages are provided, and the cost is only $ 2 per person.

Bill Lusaleet said that he’s been attending the senior center for the dancing, which he has been doing for two years. Barbara Sokoloff said that she’s lived in San Bernardino for over 50 years and attended the senior center for over five years. Barbara said that she enjoys dancing.

The Perris Hill Senior Center is located at 780 E. 21st Street, which is on the south side of Perris Hill Park. Call the Perris Hill Senior Center at 909-384-5436, for more information and to verify the exact dates for the ballroom dance events.