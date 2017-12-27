Tyler spreads Christmas cheer to less fortunate children

“Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. It is happiness because we see joy in people.” – Thomas S. Monson.

11-year-old Tyler Nguyen embodies this spirit of giving. His compassion and desire to help children less fortunate led him to create his own toy drive. On Saturday, Dec. 16 Tyler hosted his 3rd annual Spark of Love Christmas Party and Toy Drive at his grandparents’ home.

This year he managed to collect over 130 toys from family and friends that were distributed by Rialto firefighters through the department’s Spark of Love drive. The event, now a family tradition, included dinner, dessert, a hot cocoa bar, music, and crafts for children.

The Rialto Middle School 6th grader helps with the planning of the event, from decorations and creating candy cane reindeer and invitations to Rialto Fire and Police Departments, to delivering all the toys to Rialto Fire.

Tyler’s commitment to community service extends past the Christmas season – he volunteers regularly at the Rialto Retirement Home where he plays board games with seniors.