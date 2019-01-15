Walmart announces opening of consolidation center in Colton

Local Advertisement

Walmart announced Monday it is opening a 340,000-square-foot high-tech consolidation center at 1600 Aqua Mansa Road in Colton, that will be the first in Walmart’s supply chain to receive, sort, and ship freight.

This Walmart-owned center will open in July with 150 full-time associates. It will grow to employ more than 600 associates by 2021. With the combined might of people and world-class logistic technology, this facility will be the most efficient consolidation center in Walmart’s supply chain.

The consolidation center will serve as a facility upstream of the retailer’s Distribution Centers and Fulfillment Centers that allows Walmart to receive freight from suppliers, process and sort through the facility and ship to many different locations in the most efficient manner.

“We’re going to make the regional distribution centers more efficient,” said Geno Bell, Senior Director of the Consolidation Center Network. “With this new technology, we can be surgical and responsive in getting merchandise into stores.”

Local Advertisement