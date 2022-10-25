2022 World Series Prediction: Astros vs Phillies 

Who saw this one coming? The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are the rather surprising matchup for the 2022 World Series. The Phillies have made it all the way as the lowest seed in the AL, while the Astros haven’t lost a game en route to the Fall Classic. Now, it’s all about who will come out on top. Here are my game by game predictions for the World Series.

Game 1 is set to have both teams aces battle it out as Justin Verlander and Zack Wheeler take the mound. Verlander may be 39 but he is still at the top of his game and looks to collect ring number 2 of his career. As for Zack Wheeler, the 32 year old has shown some signs of weakness this postseason for his standards but has still looked elite. With that being said, expect this game to be a pitchers duel. However, I see Astros stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez delivering when it matters as the Astros will take game 1 by the score of 3-2.

In game 2, the battle on the mound will feature Aaron Nola for the Phillies and Framber Valdez for the Astros. Expect a bit more offense in this game, with the Astros staying steady and inching one step closer to the World Series by taking a commanding 2-0 lead, winning 5-3.

We then will go to Philadelphia where the hometown Phillies will have their backs against the walls in a must win game 3. And win they will, as I see the Phillies jumping on projected starter Lance McCullers Jr. early thanks to efforts from Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto as the Phillies satisfy the home crowd with a 7-4 victory.

Game 4 brings about another opportunity for the Astros to take control of the series in a game where we will most likely see a lot of both teams bullpens. Unfortunately for the Phillies, their bullpens red hot streak will end, and the Astros will take advantage thanks to just about everyone in the lineup, as they win 9-5 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Game 5’s Wednesday night start will have left both teams aces with 5 days rest. Being down 3-1, the Phillies would most likely be forced to throw Zach Wheeler on the mound with normally starting pitcher #2 Aaron Nola being ready in the bullpen for later in the game if needed. The Astros would probably start Justin Verlander barring injury or drastic fatigue, and we will see another pitchers duel in Game 5. However, in the late innings, ALCS MVP and star rookie Jeremy Peñas will come through with a clutch hit and help secure the World Series for the Astros as they win 2-1. As I said when I predicted the Astros to make it here originally at the start of the postseason, Yordan Alvarez will win World Series MVP as the Astros silence the haters and win a championship no one can put an * on this time.

There it is, my predictions for the 2022 World Series featuring a statement championship for the Astros, as they easily handle the Phillies and win in 5 games. However, this postseason has had a flair for the dramatic, and anything can happen. Be sure to tune in and watch the Fall Classic, which begins Friday, October 28th on Fox.