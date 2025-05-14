3,200 Graduating Seniors Celebrated at 29th Annual RIMS AVID Recognition Ceremony

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) proudly recognized more than 3,200 graduating AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) seniors from Riverside, Inyo, Mono, and San Bernardino counties at the 29th Annual RIMS AVID Senior Recognition Ceremony held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario on May 6.

The ceremony honored outstanding scholars from 53 high schools across 20 districts, all of whom maintained a 3.5 GPA, with 94% meeting A-G requirements for college admission.

“It is truly incredible to see firsthand the dedication, resilience and academic excellence these students demonstrate,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “Their achievements reflect the positive impact AVID has on students and the unwavering commitment of educators and families.”

Among the honorees were Pacific High School students Perla Arias, Carolina Facio Camacho and Abril Galindo, who exemplify AVID’s mission of college readiness. These best friends maintained 3.5 GPAs, excelled in AP courses and earned admission to prestigious universities.

Perla Arias, co-valedictorian, will attend Cornell University to study biology with plans to become a general surgeon. “My goals, my dreams, my hopes for my future are all in my hands,” Arias said. “All I need to do is repeat what my six-year-old self did and keep pushing until that goal is complete and those dreams are reached.”

Carolina Facio Camacho, also co-valedictorian, will study biology at Columbia University on her path to becoming a pediatric dentist. “The hardships didn’t define me; they fueled me,” Facio Camacho said. “I’m more determined than ever to succeed, not just for my family but for myself.”

Abril Galindo, salutatorian, will major in political science at Stanford University with aspirations of becoming an immigration attorney. “I often felt that college was out of reach due to financial struggles and emotional challenges,” Galindo said. “However, instead of letting that mindset hold me back, I focused on the opportunities education provided.”

Their friendship made their AVID journey even more meaningful. From late-night study sessions and college application deadlines to shared dreams, the trio supported each other every step of the way.

AVID is a nationally recognized college readiness program that equips students with the skills and support needed to succeed in higher education and beyond. The RIMS AVID consortium serves schools across Riverside, Inyo, Mono, and San Bernardino counties.