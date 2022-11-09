85-year Colton resident Alfred Ochoa honored with street banner ahead of Veterans Day

On November 1, Recreation Manager Heidi Strutz and the Colton City Council honored and recognized Alfred Ochoa with a street banner and miniature of his banner, ahead of Veterans Day.

Ochoa, who served in the U.S. Army between 1963 and 1965, was accompanied by his Son Alfred, and his wife Elanor.

“I’d like to thank the City of Colton for giving us the opportunity to honor my dad. In 1939, my dad was born to Raul and Irene Ochoa. He was born and raised in South Colton, along with five sisters,” said Son Alfred Ochoa.

In 1963, Ochoa was drafted by the U.S. army and he completed basic training at Fort Ord in Monterey, California.

“During his time in the service, my dad was stationed in Arkansas and Korea and was a specialist by the rank of sergeant as an operations specialist. While in Korea he assisted in the planning of getting the battalion first through 17 mechanized infantry ready for deployment to Vietnam,” continued Ochoa.

Ochoa also received a letter of commendation for his work in conducting the eighth army rifle matches competition during his service.

“After basic training he married his high school sweetheart Elanor, they had three children Susan, Lisa and (myself) Alfred. They raised their family in North Colton, where they still live. They will be married 60 years in May,” Ochoa said.

He has seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

“My dad is also proud to be a Colton citizen. He’s lived in this city for 84 years. He only left to go do his military service,” concluded Ochoa.

For more information on Colton’s Street Banner Program, visit ci.colton.ca.us/543/Military-Banner-Program.