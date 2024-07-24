City of San Bernardino Names Ken Chapa as Director of Economic Development

The City of San Bernardino has announced that Kenneth Chapa has joined its leadership team as the new Economic Development Director. Chapa’s first day on the job was on July 15.

“Ken Chapa has a distinguished background in economic development and tourism,” said Acting City Manager Rochelle Clayton. “We are thrilled to have him aboard and look forward to him hitting the ground running.”

Chapa has over 20 years of experience in economic development and tourism at both the municipal and state levels in Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan. Most recently, he spent the last four years as the Director of Economic Development and Tourism in Avondale, Arizona, where he oversaw the creation and implementation of the Phoenix suburb’s first Economic Development Strategic Plan since 2008, and its first ever Tourism Plan.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the City of San Bernardino team,” said Chapa. “I look forward to working with our residents, business community, and city leadership to grow our economy and showcase San Bernardino as a premier location to do business.”

Prior to his time in Avondale, Chapa spent nearly four years as the Economic Development Officer in Henderson, Nevada, and also worked for Detroit, Michigan; Mesa, Arizona, the Arizona Commerce Authority, and the Arizona Department of Commerce.

“Everywhere Ken’s been has experienced significant growth in commercial development, residential development, and tourism,” added Clayton. “He knows the recipe for success and is bringing it to San Bernardino.”

San Bernardino’s Economic Development Department was recently separated from the Community Development Department into its own unit. The Department includes both the Economic Development and the Real Estate Service Divisions.

Chapa holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Western Governor’s University.