Alternative Financing: Real Options for Inland Empire Small Businesses When Banks Say “No”

For small business owners in the Inland Empire, hitting a “no” from your bank can feel like hitting a brick wall. You’ve got customers, contracts, and growth plans—but no funding to make it happen. Maybe your business is new. Maybe your revenue fluctuates. Maybe the paperwork feels endless, or your credit history doesn’t fit the bank’s rigid rules. Whatever the reason, that “no” doesn’t mean your business has to stop moving forward.

There are other ways to get the capital you need—faster, more flexible, and designed for real businesses like yours. Alternative financing solutions are giving small business owners across the Inland Empire the funding they need to grow, fulfill contracts, and take advantage of opportunities—even when traditional banks say no.

Below are some of the most practical, easy-to-understand alternative financing options available to Inland Empire businesses today.

1. Factoring (Accounts Receivable Financing)

Factoring is one of the simplest forms of alternative financing—and one of the most misunderstood.

How it works:

You complete a job or deliver goods.

You invoice your customer.

A factoring company buys that invoice and advances you most of the cash within 24–48 hours.

When your customer pays, the factor sends you the balance minus a small fee.

Why do businesses use it:

Fast working capital

Approval based on your customer’s credit, not yours

No long-term debt

Ideal for contractors, staffing firms, logistics companies, consultants, manufacturers, and service providers

2. Purchase Order (PO) Financing

PO financing is designed for businesses that have orders but lack upfront capital to fulfill them.

How it works:

A customer gives you a legitimate purchase order.

A financing company pays your suppliers directly for the materials or inventory you need.

Once the customer pays, the financing company collects its fee and releases the rest to you.

Why do businesses use it:

Helps you accept larger orders and contracts

No need for perfect credit

Great for wholesalers, manufacturers, importers, distributors, and product-based companies

3. Revenue-Based Financing (Royalty-Based Financing)

This flexible financing model adjusts to your business’s performance month to month.

How it works:

A funder provides capital upfront.

You repay a fixed percentage of your monthly revenue until the total agreed amount is paid in full.

If revenue dips one month, your payment dips too. When revenue increases, you repay a little more.

Why do businesses use it:

No fixed payments

No equity dilution

Approval based on revenue, not credit

Ideal for restaurants, retailers, beauty and wellness businesses, e-commerce, subscription services, and other companies with consistent sales

Alternative Financing: A Game Changer for the Inland Empire

Alternative financing isn’t a “last resort”—it’s a strategic tool.

For underserved entrepreneurs—including minority, women, veteran, and family-owned small businesses—these solutions bridge the gap between opportunity and reality.

They:

Strengthen cash flow

Make growth possible

Reduce dependency on slow or rigid banking processes

Allow businesses to seize opportunities now instead of waiting months for approvals

Support businesses with thin margins or limited financial history

Most importantly, they are designed for real businesses with real challenges, not just those with perfect credit and lengthy balance sheets.

Final Word: If the Bank Says No, You Still Have Options

If your business has been denied by a bank—or if you simply need capital faster than traditional lenders can provide—alternative financing can be the tool that keeps your business moving forward.

And you don’t have to figure this out alone. The BBOP Center is here to support you every step of the way.

About the Author

Dennis Morrison is the Chief Economic Development Officer, BBOP Center — A Program of the Time for Change Foundation

Dennis Morrison brings over 20 years of specialized experience in alternative financing, capital access, and small-business development, helping Inland Empire entrepreneurs secure funding through factoring, purchase order financing, revenue-based financing, credit enhancement tools, and other innovative financial solutions. His work has supported hundreds of local businesses in stabilizing cash flow, winning contracts, and growing sustainably—even when traditional lenders could not assist.