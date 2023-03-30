Amazing Art Expo Enchants San Bernardino with dozens of Disney, Star Wars, and Anime Masterpieces

Starting March 17 San Bernardino locals were treated to a three-day event at the Club Center on East Club Center Drive featuring art inspired by Disney, Star Wars, superhero comics, anime, and a wide array of fantasy pieces.

Amazing Art Expo was started in Denver, Colorado, where curator John McIntire would collaborate with small galleries to display artists’ work. As the expositions grew in popularity, McIntire found himself apologizing to guests for long wait times.

This eventually inspired McIntire to take the exposition on the road, traveling to a new city each month and giving fans across the nation a chance to meet the artists and get their purchased artwork autographed.

The success of the event speaks to the talent of the artists, whose works are recognized by the studios they take inspiration from. Among these artists is Christopher Clark, who can claim George Lucas as a fan of his work.

“George Lucas had first right of refusal on Christopher’s contract with Lucasfilm, meaning George Lucas got to see his work first and if he wanted to buy it he would get first right of refusal before it would be offered to the public,” McInrite said.

Many attendees of the event have likely seen Christopher Clark’s work before the event. On top of being able to boast George Lucas as a fan, Clark’s work is also displayed throughout Disney parks. These impressive career achievements have only propelled Clark’s development as an artist forward.

Dominic Glover worked on his piece featuring cartoon characters of different shows during the event.

“Working for some of the publishers I have like Lucasfilm and Marvel, and having to paint some of the titles has made me step up my game as an artist,” Clark said. “I’ve had to improve my art a lot to be able to paint at the level these publishers want.”

Dominic Glover, who has worked with Marvel and Comic-Con, was also present at the event. Guests may have seen Glover’s work on the covers of Marvel comics or murals he created for Comic-Con.

Glover reimagines iconic scenes from anime in vivid colors, a style, and a subject matter that catches the eyes of many guests as they walk through the event center.

“There’s a term called sakura, it’s the scenes or moments in anime where all the budget goes like everyone is working over time for that scene, I try to make sure each piece looks like that,” Glover said.

The dedication that goes into Clark’s, Glover’s, and the other 30 artists’ work catches favor among the attendees as lines form to purchase the pieces. Some are holding prints of Lord Voldemort sitting on a toilet, some hold canvases featuring Pokemon characters, while others browse through artwork featuring Studio Ghibli characters.

As crowds enter the building it is clear that the event is both popular among young adults and families. Some attendees are in scrubs while others are in Star Wars costumes. There are groups of coworkers and young children holding onto their parents’ hands.

Among the attendees was Nereyva Morales who brought her five-year-old son due to his love of Marvel, but found herself also enjoying the event.

“The artists being here is what inspires people, the art is amazing, it’s beautiful,” Morales said.