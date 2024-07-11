Lewis Family Playhouse Announces 17th Season

The Lewis Family Playhouse is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2024-2025 Season, showcasing a dynamic lineup of productions that promise to captivate audiences of all ages with live music, comedy, memorable musicals, circus, family favorites, and more! Plus, several of our productions feature local talent, making this an exciting opportunity to continue our mission to engage, enrich, and entertain our community through the performing arts. Please join us in our accessible, affordable, and intimate venue and be a part of our 17th season as we eagerly await to entertain you once more!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 9th at 12:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets online on our brand new website at lewisfamilyplayhouse.com, by calling the Box Office at (909) 477-2752, or in-person at the Box Office open Tuesday-Friday 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., located in the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center at 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga.

Kicking off our 17th Season, we will sail away on September 21st with The LandSharks, one of the most popular beach bands in the world and a part of beach music history! Having played with Jimmy Buffet in concert in Key West, Florida and Margaritaville, they are endorsed by the man himself as the premiere Jimmy Buffet Tribute experience.

On September 27th, join us for The Kings of Queen! Selling out venues nationwide, The Kings of Queen is considered one of the country’s Top Rated Queen Tributes. This fierce foursome is fronted by Emo Alaeddin, known for the looks and voice of Freddie Mercury but also the flair, the moves, and the replica outfits. If you’re looking for the sound, energy, look, and feel of Queen, then The Kings of Queen is the band for you!

Doris and Me is a captivating musical tribute and joyful celebration of the music, life, and career of Doris Day and one man’s quirky obsession with America’s sweetheart. As one of Day’s most ardent and knowledgeable admirers, Scott Dreier’s heartfelt touch and charisma permeate the show with personal insights into Day’s unique influence on the Golden Age of Hollywood and the profound effect she has had on so many lives, including his own sheltered childhood. Join us September 29th.

While Stevie Wonder impersonators dot the landscape, Natural Wonder rolls into town with the full band experience complete with a crack rhythm section, full-fledged horn ensemble, and the formidable Gabriel Bello, a Billboard-ranked vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, channeling the energy and artistry that has made Stevie Wonder an icon across decades and genres. Join us Friday, October 4th.

From October 18th-27th, the award-winning Inland Valley Repertory Theatre brings one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid to life! With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

Get ready for an incredible night out on November 2nd with comedian Paul Reiser! As a seasoned actor, writer, producer, and stand-up comedian, Paul Reiser continues to add to his great list of accomplishments. He tours the country performing to sold-out venues and was recently voted one of Comedy Central’s “Top 100 Comedians of All Time.” Having had New York Times Bestsellers, award-winning music, and acting roles in films as iconic as “Alien,” Paul Reiser steps back to the stage with his most classic of skill sets, stand-up comedy. Join this prolific talent for an evening of cheek-splitting laughs with some of the most relatable and hilarious jokes on stage today.

In celebration of Veteran’s Day, join us November 10th, when Stargazer Productions presents “The Music of Our Heroes,” a lively music and dance revue honoring 50 years of armed forces service. From the radio hits of the “Greatest Generation” through Operation Desert Storm, this show highlights the bravery and diversity of our heroes.

On November 23rd, come sing along with Frontiers, the world’s number one tribute to Journey. These five talented, skilled, renowned NYC area musicians recreate the music of Journey to perfection, note for note – every nuance, every iconic riff, all the feels. Frontiers covers all the greatest hits of Journey, such as “Open Arms,” “Separate Ways,” “Send Her My Love,” “Faithfully,” “Stone in Love,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Anyway You Want It,” and many others that ruled the airwaves. When both Steve Perry and Neal Schon proclaim to the world via Twitter that Frontiers is their favorite Journey tribute band, you know you’re in for an authentic, unmatched, amazing experience.

On December 7th kick off your holiday season with the spellbinding magic of The Silhouettes as they shine light into darkness! Having wowed audiences on America’s Got Talent and NBC’s AGT Holiday Spectacular, this world-renowned shadow dance company now travels the globe spreading joy. Through light, color, video, dance, acting, and mime, celebrate the holiday season with your whole family in this unique storytelling performance of depth, intrigue, beauty, and mystique.

Join us December 10th for an evening your family will treasure forever with Vince Guaraldi tunes from A Charlie Brown Christmas starring five-time Grammy nominee jazz pianist David Benoit! Also appearing with Benoit is vocalist Courtney Fortune! Don’t miss this must-see show featuring the cherished holiday songs that have charmed generations.

Honky Tonk Chicks is a powerhouse female vocal trio performing the greatest hits in Country Music on December 14th! Featuring beautiful three-part harmony with dynamic and fun dancing, covering songs from today’s Top 40 all the way back to country classics. Audiences sing and dance along to the most popular party songs of all time! Featuring HITS like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “9 to 5,” and “Tennessee Whiskey,” this trio takes audiences on a wild ride through their favorite songs from America’s most loved musical genre, with a few holiay hits mixed in to celebrate the season.

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande invite you on December 22nd to celebrate the holiday season with Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico! Named for the beloved Andalusian Christmas Carol, this vibrant show weaves cherished Mexican traditions into a magical story of the season! Through the joyous rhythms of “Bells Upon Bells” and the colorful spectacle of Mexican dance, we capture the heartwarming reenactment of Mary and Joseph’s journey! You’ll experience the spirit of Posadas, the majesty of the Reyes Magos, and the thrill of breaking piñatas! Join them for an unforgettable program where every note and dance step embody the rich cultural tapestry of Christmas in Mexico!

Start the New Year right with a night you’ll never forget at A Tribute to Tony Bennett. On January 8th, be swept away by Steve Leeds with a timeless songbook of standards that spans three generations. It will leave you feeling uplifted and thoroughly entertained. Steve Leeds has taken the stage at prestigious venues, captivating audiences with his authentic renditions of Tony Bennett’s classics. From the romantic crooning of “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” to the timeless elegance of “The Way You Look Tonight,” Steve’s performances transport listeners to a bygone era of sophistication and musical excellence.

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best New Play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a “dazzling, pulse-pounding and remarkable” (Time Out New York) adaptation of Mark Haddon’s internationally best-selling novel. Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain and is very gifted at math. He is exceptionally intelligent but unfortunately ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing the neighbor’s dog, Christopher is determined to identify the culprit in true Sherlock Holmes style, which leads him on a thrilling journey across London that will change his life forever. Come join us January 17th – February 2nd for this thrilling, heartwarming, and uplifting theatrical event!

On February 6th, come join us for a smile-filled joyride down the golden age of Rock ‘n’ Roll with Rock, Rhythm & DooWop: The Hits of the Coasters, Drifters, & Platters. With beautifully-blended harmonies, silky smooth choreography, good humor and stellar showmanship Phil Young and Seville will take you down memory lane! Backed by their exceptional band of 35 years; the Ohio Trio Plus, you’ll hear some of the greatest hits ever recorded like “Yackety Yak,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “Charlie Brown,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “Only You,” and many more timeless tunes of the ‘50s and ‘60s. The moment they hit the stage you’ll be ready to twist the night away!

Grab your girlfriends February 14th-16thfor Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’®! The Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change® is back by popular demand and ready for an all-new musical that will have you laughing and cheering once again! With new musical numbers, hot flashes, mood swings, and plenty of estrogen-induced comedy, Menopause the Musical 2 is a must-see for women (and brave men) of all ages!

Accompanied by her accordion, toy piano, and fiery band, singer/songwriter Jessica Fichot draws from her French/Chinese/American heritage on February 28th to create an intoxicating program of French chanson, 1940s Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing and international folk: From Paris to 上海 Shanghai. With 3 acclaimed albums under her belt, Jessica has charmed audiences around the world – performing her lively songs at concert halls, festivals and clubs in China, Mexico, Canada and across the US and western Europe. Featuring scorching performances from her bandmates on clarinet/sax, upright bass and guitar, as well as her own beautiful, clear vocals in French, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and English, Fichot’s music is truly a dazzling trans-world journey.

On March 1st get ready for an extraordinary night with A Tribute to Selena. Anything For Salinas Band was assembled by Karol Posadas’ family members, bringing an experience that you’ll never forget. Their love and passion are displayed through the music, dedicating every song to the late Queen of Tejano Music. With hits like “I Could Fall in Love with You”, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”, and “Como La Flor”, get ready to sing, dance and relive Selena!

The lads as you’ve never seen them before will take over The Lewis Family Playhouse on March 6th. Britain’s Finest: The Complete Beatles Experience is a band of Beatles tribute all-stars wo bring the look, the sound, and the outright vivacity of The Beatles back to life. With over a decade of sold out shows across the globe, Britain’s Finest has crafted a trip through Rock and Roll history from the cobblestone roads of Liverpool to The Beatles’ place as one of the greatest bands of all time.

Valverde Stage Production Inc. brings to life the timeless magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical, The Sound of Music, in an enchanting production that will captivate audiences of all ages March 14th – 23rd. This heartwarming tale follows the inspiring journey of Maria, a spirited young governess, as she brings love and music into the lives of the von Trapp family. Filled with unforgettable melodies and stirring harmonies, The Sound of Music features uplifting songs such as “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Every Mountain,” and the enchanting title song “The Sound of Music.” This ultimate feel-good musical will have you singing and dancing in the aisles!

Get ready to be on the edge of your seat when Omnium Circus takes stage March 29th – 30th with an adventure of thrills and chills in an award-winning spectacular with no limits, no boundaries, and no barriers. Omnium Circus will uplift, unite, and celebrate you, and is truly a show for everyone! Founded by Lisa B. Lewis to create a diverse and inclusive world-class circus that’s accessible to all, Omnium is a powerful show demonstrating that anything is possible when we work together. Omnium fuses traditional circus arts with an unparalleled, multi-sensory experience, showcasing awe-inspiring feats, creating mesmerizing illusions, and revealing heartfelt narratives that will leave the audience spellbound.

Wrapping up our 17th Season celebration of shows, Inland Valley Repertory Theatre for Young Audiences returns to the Playhouse May 10thand May 17th, with a delightful story of everyone’s favorite, Charlotte’s Web. The Children Association’s pick for “best American children’s book of the past two hundred years” makes its way to the stage, reimagined as a heartwarming play about the familiar relationship between a young pig and an extraordinary spider. Join the classic characters of Wilbur, Charlotte, and more in this beautiful play about friendship that your family won’t be quick to forget.

Whether you’re seeking quality family time, powerful stories that inspire, the chance to sing along to your favorite songs, or a fun and social night of entertainment, we are dedicated to providing you with unforgettable experiences that will last a lifetime.

The Lewis Family Playhouse, an intimate 560-seat venue, is the crown jewel of the 89,000-square-foot Victoria Gardens Cultural Center. Amanda Callas of Broadway World praises it as “one of the most family-friendly entertainment venues outside of Disneyland.” The complex at 12505 Cultural Center Drive is conveniently located off the I-15 at Foothill Boulevard, situated on the North side of the Victoria Gardens Regional Shopping Center, with free parking available.

For additional information or to purchase tickets for any of our performances please visit lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call (909) 477-2752 or (877) 858-8422, or visit the Box Office Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Quick Links:

Lewis Family Playhouse

Facebook

Instagram