The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) officially broke ground on a new Public Safety Building named in honor of California State Assemblymember James C. Ramos, a proud attendee of San Bernardino schools and lifelong advocate for public safety and passionate supporter of culturally responsive education.

The SBCUSD Board of Education unanimously approved the naming of the facility during its regular meeting on May 20, recognizing Ramos’s lasting impact on the community and his deep-rooted commitment to the District’s students, families and staff. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on April 7 and was attended by school District Police as well as representatives of state, regional and city law enforcement agencies.

“This is more than a building–it’s a promise to our students and community that safety, inclusion and student success will always come first,” said SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano. “Naming this facility after Assemblymember Ramos honors not only his public service, but his ongoing presence in our schools and unwavering dedication to making every student feel safe, seen and supported.”

Assemblymember Ramos currently serves as Chair of the California State Assembly Committee on Budget, Subcommittee No. 6 on Public Safety, which provides oversight of public safety efforts statewide. The naming of the facility holds personal meaning for Ramos, whose family has always served in various roles that support education and public safety.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the decision to name this Public Safety building after me,” said Assemblymember James C. Ramos. “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students has always been one of my highest priorities. A secure learning environment is essential for our young people to thrive, and this facility stands as a symbol of that commitment. I’ve spent my career advocating for the needs of students—fighting for resources, safer campuses, and stronger support systems—and I remain as dedicated as ever to their success. I thank Superintendent Mauricio Arellano, the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education, the San Bernardino City Unified School District, and District Facilities Naming Committee for this incredible recognition and for their continued partnership in putting students first.”

Law enforcement officers from San Bernardino City Unified School District Police Department and other local police and sheriff departments gathered together April 7 to celebrate the groundbreaking of SBCUSD’s new public safety building on North E Street, which was officially named the James Ramos Center for Public Safety at the May 20 Board of Education meeting. (Photo by Corina Borsuk and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)

Designed by Ruhnau Clarke Architects, the $20 million, 17,140 square-foot facility is being built by renowned contractor C.W. Driver and is expected to be completed in 2026.

The building serves as a key milestone in SBCUSD’s Vision 2030: SBCUSD SHINES, a strategic plan that prioritizes safe, welcoming learning environments where all students can thrive. It will also be the central hub for the SBCUSD Police Department and other emergency response operations. It will include a 24-hour communications center, emergency response coordination areas and space for staff training and student engagement initiatives.

As part of the District’s long-term vision, the Public Safety Building will also provide internship and career pathway opportunities for students interested in public service careers. The facility, conveniently located next to the City of San Bernardino Police Department, will allow for seamless collaboration between District and city law enforcement officials.

“The Assemblymember and his family exemplify public service,” said SBCUSD Board President Mayra Ceballos. “His dedication to public safety and equity is both personal and professional. He is a tireless champion for our schools, our students and our values.”