Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino Distributes 22,000 Pounds of Disaster Relief Boxes for Families Affected by Hurricane Helene

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) has distributed 22,000 pounds of disaster relief boxes to support families impacted by Hurricane Helene. This effort was made possible by a volunteer event hosted by ALDI at their Moreno Valley distribution center, where Aldi team members worked together to assemble 800 disaster relief boxes to be used in the event of an emergency.

“Food banks nationwide face increased pressure during natural disasters, including right here in the Inland Empire with recent fires,” said Carolyn Fajardo, CEO of FARSB. “After providing local relief, we were able to extend our support to Southeast regions when nearby food banks began running low on essential supplies to meet the sudden and immediate need caused by Hurricane Helene.”

This initiative reflects FARSB’s ongoing commitment to provide critical aid in times of crisis, both within the region and beyond as needed. This donation of disaster relief aids in efforts to rebuild a community ravaged by a natural disaster and ensures that all families and individuals living there are able to survive these difficult times without having to struggle with supplying food for themselves and their neighbors.

While FARSB’s primary mission remains focused on feeding families within the Inland Empire, especially as the holiday season approaches, the organization is grateful for the local support by Aldi that enabled them to join forces with other food banks in times of crisis. FARSB continues to serve the region’s needs while standing ready to assist beyond when called upon.

This initiative highlights FARSB’s commitment to ensuring that no family goes without during these critical times. For more information about FARSB’s work to alleviate hunger, visit www.feedingIE.org.