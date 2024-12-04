BBOP Center Economic Hub Spreads Holiday Cheer While Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

The entrepreneurial spirit meets holiday giving as the Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit (BBOP) Center hosts its heartwarming Year-End Holiday Celebration on December 17th from 12 pm to 2 pm. This festive gathering isn’t just about celebrating success – it’s about creating smiles for local children while showcasing the power of women-led businesses in the Inland Empire.

In its role as San Bernardino’s premier business incubator for women of color, the BBOP Center has become a beacon of hope and economic empowerment. The Center provides crucial resources, mentorship, and a supportive ecosystem where women entrepreneurs can transform their business dreams into profitable realities, breaking down long-standing barriers in the process.

“Every successful business we help launch represents a family’s future transformed,” says Vanessa Perez, CEO of the BBOP Center. “This celebration honors those transformations while paying it forward to the next generation.”

The holiday event will feature a toy drive benefiting homeless children supported by Time for Change Foundation. Guests bringing unwrapped toys for children ages 0-6 will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes from local women-owned businesses.

Amidst seasonal treats and festive networking, attendees will hear inspiring success stories from entrepreneurs who have flourished through BBOP’s programs.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM (PST)

Location: 599 N. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92401

The BBOP Center, launched by Time for Change Foundation in 2023, has emerged as a vital force in addressing systemic inequities in business ownership. Through its comprehensive business services, the Center provides:

Business development workshops

Mentorship

Access to capital and funding opportunities

Networking events

Co-working spaces

Childcare center

Marketing and branding support

The Year-End Holiday Celebration represents more than just seasonal festivities – it’s a testament to the power of community investment and the rising tide of women entrepreneurs reshaping San Bernardino’s business landscape.