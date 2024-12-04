Colton Tightens Cannabis Ordinances to Curb Illegal Cultivation

The Colton City Council unanimously approved amendments to Chapter 5.54 of the municipal code, intensifying its efforts to combat illegal cannabis cultivation on November 19th. The changes align with California’s amended Government Code Section 53069.4, which grants local jurisdictions the authority to impose immediate administrative fines for unlicensed cannabis activity.

Chief of Police Anthony Vega, who spearheaded the proposed changes, highlighted the importance of these amendments. “A full review of Chapter 5.54 revealed critical areas requiring updates to strengthen enforcement against illegal cannabis operations in our city,” Vega said. “These updates ensure Colton stays in line with state law while protecting our community from the adverse impacts of unlawful cannabis cultivation.”

The amendments address multiple sections of the municipal code:

Definitions : The definition of a “responsible person” now encompasses property owners, tenants, lessees, and even volunteers who permit or engage in violations. Similarly, the term “violator” has been expanded to include anyone with possession or custody of the property.

: The definition of a “responsible person” now encompasses property owners, tenants, lessees, and even volunteers who permit or engage in violations. Similarly, the term “violator” has been expanded to include anyone with possession or custody of the property. Section 5.54.150 (Appeals) : Cannabis activity is now prohibited while an appeal is pending until a decision is made by the City Council or a hearing officer.

: Cannabis activity is now prohibited while an appeal is pending until a decision is made by the City Council or a hearing officer. Section 5.54.330 (Personal Cannabis Cultivation) : Language has been updated to align with California Health and Safety Code 11362.2, ensuring compliance with state law governing personal cannabis use.

: Language has been updated to align with California Health and Safety Code 11362.2, ensuring compliance with state law governing personal cannabis use. Section 5.54.360 (Responsibility for Violations) : The revised section clarifies accountability, holding all individuals with property control—including landowners and tenants—responsible for violations.

: The revised section clarifies accountability, holding all individuals with property control—including landowners and tenants—responsible for violations. Section 5.54.380 (Violations and Penalties): New provisions authorize the city to impose immediate administrative fines of up to $1,000 per violation or $10,000 per day for ongoing infractions.

Lead Code Compliance Officer Rachel Carnell provided detailed information about the changes, which aim to address illegal cannabis cultivation and ensure accountability for violations.

The amendments were made possible following the passage of Assembly Bill 1684 in 2023, which allowed jurisdictions like Colton to impose immediate administrative penalties on unlicensed cannabis businesses. This ordinance represents Colton’s ongoing efforts to adapt to evolving state laws while prioritizing local enforcement.