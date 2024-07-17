Big Brothers Big Sisters OC & IE Celebrate Transformative Mentorship, 84% of Youth Report Improved Mental Health

Over 500 attendees gathered at the Santa Ana Zoo last week for the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Orange County & Inland Empire’s High School Bigs Summer Celebration, an event that showcased the profound impact of mentorship on local youth.

The event, held on July 12, celebrated the successful mentorships facilitated by BBBS, with special recognition given to stand out Bigs such as Adriana Sanchez and Gabriel Mendoza.

Adriana Sanchez has been a steadfast mentor to her Little, Penelope Martinez, for the past three years. Penelope, who is dyslexic, has received unwavering academic and emotional support from Adriana. Their bond has been mutually beneficial, with both gaining confidence and self-awareness through their journey together.

Gabriel Mendoza’s mentorship of Nelson, his Little, has also been a highlight of the program. Initially hesitant, Nelson was won over by Gabriel’s persistent presence, academic support, positive attitude, and shared passion for soccer. The transformation in Nelson’s attitude and confidence led his guardian to enroll Nelson’s two siblings in the BBBS program as well.

The event underscored the positive outcomes of BBBS programming, with 84% of participating youth reporting improved mental health. This statistic highlights the organization’s success in fostering supportive and transformative relationships.

Nelson Guitierrez (little) and Gabriel Mendoza (big) enjoying some Kono Ice.

Held at the picturesque Santa Ana Zoo, the celebration brought together 430 Bigs, Littles, and BBBS leadership. The event featured an array of activities designed to promote collaboration and enjoyment, including zoo tours, arts and crafts, Jenga, bean bag tossing, photo booths, and a video game stimulation machine. Lunch was catered by Chick-fil-A, one of the event’s sponsors, alongside Color Me Face Painting, Gamer Overdrive, Kona Ice, and Pixster.

As the attendees enjoyed their day at the zoo, the stories of Adriana and Gabriel stood out as shining examples of the difference that dedicated mentors can make in the lives of young people. Their journeys of mutual growth and learning epitomize the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the promise and potential of youth.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters and how to get involved, visit iebigs.org.