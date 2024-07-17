Never Stop Grinding Impact to Invest $20K in Community at Annual Back to School Bash on August 1st, Free Backpacks

In a generous display of community support, Never Stop Grinding Impact (NSG Impact) will host its 5th Annual Back to School Bash, investing $20,000 into the local community. The event, set for August 1st, 2024, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Carl Johnson Center, located at 214 N. Palm Ave., Rialto, promises a variety of services and giveaways aimed at preparing children for the upcoming school year.

NSG Impact will distribute 800 backpacks filled with school supplies, offer haircuts for boys, and provide hair styling services for girls. Additionally, free and low-cost dental services will be available on-site, courtesy of Community Health Systems Inc. Appointments for dental services, including fillings, extractions, and cleanings, can be scheduled by calling (951) 571-2333.

This year’s event, sponsored by major partners such as the City of Rialto Parks and Recreation Community Services, IEHP, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., Active Helping Hands, Music Changing Lives, Never Stop Grinding Insurance, and Never Stop Grinding LLC, promises to be more community-oriented than ever before. The event will feature resource vendors, family activities, and an engaging walk-up experience.

“Last year’s event was fantastic, but this year, we wanted to focus even more on community engagement and creating a memorable experience for families,” said Darious Harris, CEO and founder of NSG Impact. “We’re bringing in more vendors and offering services that will have a lasting impact on the community.”

Children must be present to receive items, and while Eventbrite tickets are available, they do not guarantee service. All services and giveaways are on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration is required to receive items. Register at nsgimpact.eventbrite.com.

One poignant memory that fuels Harris’s dedication to this cause dates back to the inaugural Back to School Bash in 2020, held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris recalls a mother and her four children arriving at the event on bicycles, pushing strollers and carts amidst a line of vehicles. The family waited in line, determined to get backpacks for the children. “I felt like I was walking in my passion,” Harris said, comparing the fulfillment he felt to winning a boxing match. “Helping that family was more rewarding than any fight I’ve ever won.”

NSG Impact is also seeking monetary donations to purchase hair for girls by July 30, 2024. Without these donations, the cost will come out of Harris’s own pocket. Haircuts for boys are first-come, first-served, while girls will be contacted beforehand to confirm hair services, as hair must be blow-dried and washed in advance.

The event is open to all, regardless of residence. Supplies, including character pencils featuring popular designs like Pokemon and Spiderman, will be available. This year’s bash not only aims to prepare children for school but also to foster a sense of community and support among families.

For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite page for Never Stop Grinding Impact’s Back to School Bash at nsgimpact.eventbrite.com.