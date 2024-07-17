Crafton Hills College Receives Grant From Bank of America for Training First Responders Project

Crafton Hills College (CHC) has received a $15,000 grant from Bank of America to support its Training First Responders project and Crafton Roadrunners pursuing degrees or certificates in public safety and allied health programs.

“The funding from Bank of America will help reduce financial burdens for many of our students so they can focus on their studies and achieve their academic and professional goals without the worry of how much the program will cost,” said CHC President Kevin Horan. “We are deeply grateful for Bank of America’s commitment to education and their investments in our community.”

CHC’s Training First Responders project aims to provide financial support to students studying to become paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), firefighters and members of other emergency health professions.

Every academic year, hundreds of students apply for admission to CHC’s first-responder programs. Many experience financial challenges that might prevent them from completing coursework requirements. Grants from the private sector help cover a myriad of expenses, such as the cost of course materials and fees for state testing, licensing, and certifications.

“One of the biggest challenges to the economic future of the Inland Empire continues to be the education gap, as employers and the growing jobs sector struggle to hire workers with necessary skills and educational background,” said Bansree Parikh, Bank of America Inland Empire president. “Crafton Hills College is an important partner in providing specialized skills training to help prepare the next generation of specialists in high-demand careers.”

Student scholarships are distributed through the Crafton Hills College Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing the educational career and personal success of CHC’s diverse campus community.

To learn more about the Foundation or contribute to student success, visit www.craftonhills.edu/foundation.