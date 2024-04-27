Three Fontana Unified Students Earn Naval ROTC Scholarships, Showcasing Leadership and Service-Based Mindset

Fontana High School seniors Katherine Hernandez, Juliet Lopez, and Alma Negrete have received the prestigious Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) scholarships, allowing them to bring their leadership and service-based mindsets to colleges of their choice in the fall.

Hernandez and Lopez both qualified for the NROTC – Marine Option and Negrete secured the Navy Option scholarships, which are awarded to students who embody the physical and mental qualities of a Marine or Naval officer. The application process included a review of academic transcripts and SAT scores, a physical assessment, and a personal interview.

Hernandez, Lopez, and Negrete, Fontana High Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) members, are all still deciding what college to attend with their scholarships. Regardless of their choice, the scholarship represents a direct path to earning a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps or Ensign in the Navy upon graduation from college.

“This scholarship means a lot not just to my family and me, but also to the students at Fontana High School,” Lopez said. “It helped me prove to myself that I was capable of doing greater things in the future, and can also serve as inspiration or motivation for other students in the JROTC program to take a chance in applying to big scholarships like this one.”

Fontana High’s MCJROTC program has received multiple awards and recognitions in its 33 years and is taught by retired active-duty officers. The program’s curriculum covers five main categories: leadership, citizenship, personal growth and responsibility, public service and career exploration, and general military subjects.

“It has been a proud and rewarding journey seeing these three incredible students develop and grow throughout their time in high school,” Fontana High MCJROTC Senior Marine Instructor (SMI), Lieutenant Colonel Rugsithi Denny Meelarp, Ret. said. “Not only do they have natural talent, but they also have a willingness to work through adversity and overcome obstacles. I admire them immensely and there is not a doubt in my mind they are going to make excellent Officers.”

Lopez said she hopes to become a lawyer in the Marine Corps, fulfilling her life-long dream of working both in law and as a Military Officer.

As part of the ROTC – Marine Option Scholarship program, both Lopez and Hernandez must complete a six-week training program at Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Quantico, Virginia, during their time in college.

“I look forward to the experiences and adventures this scholarship will bring me,” Hernandez said. “I am excited to continue improving myself through OCS and further discovering a career I will love doing. I have high hopes the future will be filled with positive experiences and countless more opportunities.”

With the help of her NROTC – Navy Option scholarship, Negrete said she plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a minor in computer science, with hopes of becoming a general Medical Officer or a physician assistant.

“Receiving this scholarship means the world to me,” Negrete said. “It opens many doors of opportunities and allows me, as a low-income student, to flourish in college without having to worry about finances.”

The objective of Fontana High’s MCJROTC program is to develop and form better citizens for society and to instill the values of citizenship, service to the United States, self-discipline, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment in students.

“Katherine, Juliet, and Alma are all perfect representations of the excellence seen in Fontana Unified School District,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “We are thrilled to see them achieve this momentous accomplishment in their lives, and we know they will go on to accomplish tremendous things for our country.”

