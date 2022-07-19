Brian Park selected as Rialto’s new fire chief

The City of Rialto is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Park as its new Fire Chief, effective July 27. Park, who has served as the Division Chief of Operations and Acting Fire Chief since 2019, brings 25 years of firefighting experience, almost all of it with the Rialto Fire Department.

His appointment followed a national recruitment.

“Brian Park’s experience, leadership and local knowledge will serve us well as he and his team build on the Rialto Fire Department’s outstanding reputation. His appointment as Chief comes at an exciting time for our City, and we look forward to working together to further establish Rialto as a model for public safety,” said Mayor Deborah Robertson.

Said Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott: “Brian has distinguished himself as a leader and dedicated community servant. His decades of service to Rialto have been exemplary, and we are confident that he will continue to provide our great Fire Department with the leadership we’ve all come to expect.”

Park was a Crafton Hills College paramedic student when he initially joined the Rialto Fire Department in 1997. After a brief stint in Barona, he returned to Rialto as a full-time firefighter/paramedic in 1999, and was promoted to Fire Captain in 2007 and Battalion Chief in 2012.

Park holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Service Administration and is pursuing a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership. He is one of the few fire chiefs in California to hold both a California State Fire Marshal Executive Chief Fire Officer (ECFO) certificate and a Chief Fire Officer (CFO) credential from the Center for Public Excellence.

Park is currently President of the San Bernardino County Fire Chiefs Association, serves as the CAL OES Zone 1 Coordinator for the Operational Area and has played an instrumental role in the regional response to COVID-19 as a member of the interagency Incident Management Team (IMT).

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Chief, and am grateful to the Mayor, City Council and City Manager for their support and confidence. My approach is one of collaboration, communication and community service, and I look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure the City’s public safety mission,” Park said.