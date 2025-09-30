By Javier Hernandez, Executive Director, Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice

California refuses to be terrorized by the Trump regime’s secret police. With the signing of Senate Bill 627, California takes a historic step to end the fear tactics that federal agents and their private contractors have used to intimidate immigrants and families across our state. This law is not just a policy win; it is a victory for transparency, dignity, and the fundamental right to live without fear.

For too long, federal agents have hidden in the shadows, covering their faces and using unmarked uniforms to avoid accountability. These tactics are not about safety. They are about control, intimidation, and dehumanization. Let’s name it clearly, the Trump administration weaponized these tactics, unleashing masked agents and private contractors to target immigrant neighborhoods, creating chaos instead of security.

Here in the Inland Empire, we have felt the impact firsthand. In Ontario, federal agents chased a landscaper into a medical clinic, terrifying staff in a place meant for healing (KTLA report). In San Bernardino, agents opened fire on a vehicle carrying U.S. Citizens, turning a family’s ordinary day into a nightmare (KTLA report). These are not accidents or “bad apples.” They are the predictable outcome of a system that allows armed agents to operate without faces, without names, and without consequences.

SB 627 confronts this abuse directly. By requiring federal law enforcement and their contractors to identify themselves, California is closing the door on faceless enforcement. No more masks. No more unmarked uniforms. No more confusion about who is wielding the power of the state. This transparency is not symbolic, it is life-saving. It forces those carrying weapons and badges to recognize that they are accountable to the people, not above them.

And yet, some representatives who claim to support immigrants failed this test of courage. Democrat Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez voted against SB 627, she joined Republicans like Leticia Castillo & Natasha Johnson in siding with Trump-style tactics that treat immigrant neighborhoods like war zones. Assemblymember James Ramos refused to take a stand, abstaining instead of engaging with the immigrant communities who demanded his support. These choices are not neutral. They are betrayals. To oppose transparency is to side with secrecy, fear, and violence.

We cannot normalize federal agents chasing workers into clinics. We cannot normalize children being shot at in family vehicles. We cannot normalize masked men with unchecked power in our communities.

SB 627 is a victory, but it is also a call to remain vigilant. This fight is not over. Transparency is the foundation of public safety, but we must continue to demand accountability and justice at every level.

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice stands firmly with our communities, and we call on every Californian to do the same. Stand with immigrants. Stand with justice. Stand with us as we fight for dignity, safety, and the right to live free from fear. Together, we will not allow Trump’s secret police tactics to take root in our state.