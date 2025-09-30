Rialto Police Investigate Swatting Incidents at Carter and Rialto High Schools; No Threat Found

Three high schools in the Rialto Unified School District were impacted by campus safety alerts over two consecutive days following reports of armed individuals that were ultimately determined to be false. Authorities now suspect the incidents were part of a swatting hoax, intended to provoke large-scale emergency responses.

On Sept. 29, Rialto High School was placed on lockdown after school administrators received a tip about a possible threat on campus.

“Rialto High School administration received a tip that there could be a possible safety concern on campus,” said Rialto Unified School District spokesperson Syeda Jafri. “The principal, out of caution, put the school on lockdown and informed families through a broadcast, while police conducted their search.”

Although Rialto High School is part of Rialto Unified, the campus is located within San Bernardino city limits and therefore falls under the jurisdiction of the San Bernardino Police Department, which conducted the law enforcement response.

Jafri stated that after confirming with San Bernardino Police Public Information Officer Lt. Chris Gray, the district could report that “during the lockdown, students and staff remained safe, there were no active shooters, no shots were fired, and no weapons were found on campus.”

One person of interest was detained. On Sept. 30, Lt. Gray confirmed with Inland Empire Community News that “the person of interest was released yesterday.”

Then, on the morning of Sept. 30, Carter High School was placed on lockdown at approximately 10:20 a.m. after the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Communications Center received a report of an armed individual on campus. The call was transferred to the Rialto Police Department, which coordinated the response.

According to a statement released by Rialto Police, the School Resource Officer assigned to Carter High immediately placed the campus on lockdown while officers, supported by surrounding law enforcement agencies, conducted a systematic search.

“After a thorough sweep of the campus, no armed individual was located and the lockdown was lifted,” the statement said.

Due to its proximity to Carter High, Eisenhower High School was placed on a precautionary shelter-in-place order. That order was lifted at 11:50 a.m. by Principal Kristal Henriquez Pulido, according to the district.

“These incidents follow a similar call yesterday regarding an alleged armed subject at Rialto High School,” the police statement continued. “That report was also determined to be unfounded.”

Investigators believe both reports were deliberate hoaxes.

“At this time, investigators believe these incidents to be acts of ‘swatting,’ in which false emergency calls are made to provoke a large law enforcement response,” stated Rialto Police. “While no credible threat has been identified to our community, the Rialto Police Department treats all such calls with the highest level of seriousness to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and residents.”

Jafri thanked the community for its cooperation and patience.

“All protocols must be followed by us, through law enforcement, before official communication can be shared by the district,” she said. “We want to thank our families and staff for their patience, understanding, and trust, while San Bernardino PD, in coordination with our RUSD Safety Team, conducted their investigation. The safety of our students will always remain our top priority.”

Filing a false police emergency report is a crime under California law, and authorities say those responsible will be held accountable.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to contact the Rialto Police Department at (909) 820-2550 or anonymously through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.