Can Tree Wonderland Turns Canned Goods into Holiday Meals at Feeding America’s NY Rockin’ Christmas in Riverside

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) is hosting its 5th Annual Can Tree Wonderland: NY Rockin’ Christmas Edition presented by Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions Foundation on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, a community event that boosts awareness of food insecurity during the holiday season while creating a healthy, creative competition for neighbors to participate in.

“The holiday season is tough on families struggling with food insecurity, and this event lifts our community members’ spirits, brings people together, and provides food and funds for hunger-relief during the holidays when needs are higher,” said Carolyn Fajardo, CEO at FARSB.

The event will take place from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the FARSB warehouse, located at 2950-B Jefferson St. Riverside, CA 92504.

Can Tree Wonderland begins with a building and decorating competition featuring holiday trees made from canned goods. Groups can use holiday décor to create a themed tree, a classic Christmas display, or an eclectic design. Once the trees are completed, the event opens for public viewing with a NY Rockin’ Christmas theme on full display, complete with Santa, a life-size NYC skyline, and more.

Attendees can browse the Can Tree displays and cast their vote for their favorite tree as part of the “View & Vote” activity. Families can also snap a photo with Santa in front of the NYC skyline, take home a memory from the day, and enjoy a complimentary NY-style pizza slice from Mamma Mia’s Pizza, with one slice available per attendee, subject to availability.

Guests will also be able to participate in a Gingerbread House Contest, building a mini gingerbread house from cardboard for a chance to win a prize.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations are strongly encouraged to support FARSB’s mission to alleviate food insecurity across the Inland Empire.

Community members can get involved in several ways. They can attend and vote by joining FARSB at the warehouse on Saturday, December 13th for activities, games, and voting for their favorite tree, with festivities starting at 12:00 PM. More information is available at FeedingIE.org/cantree.

Sponsors, businesses, and community groups can also support the cause by sponsoring or building a Can Tree. Participants can purchase or collect canned goods to construct their own tree, with all food donated back to FARSB after the event.

Those unable to purchase or collect enough cans for a full tree can still contribute to the “Community Tree” by donating a single can and proudly displaying their name, club, or business on a can. The Community Tree will be displayed at the Can Tree Wonderland event on Saturday, December 13th.

Can Tree Wonderland: NY Rockin’ Christmas 2025 is made possible by sponsors Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions Foundation, DCH Subaru of Riverside, Vulcan Materials Company, Altura Credit Union, Athen Services, Hodgdon Management Construction, QVC Group, and San Bernardino Elks Lodge 836.