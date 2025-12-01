State Housing Secretary Visits San Bernardino County Sites as Affordable Housing Investments Top $84 Million

San Bernardino County hosted a visit by California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss on Friday for a tour of two major affordable housing communities in the valley region. The visit highlighted the county’s efforts to expand affordable housing and strengthen collaboration with the state.

Secretary Moss toured Pacific Village, one of the county’s flagship revitalization projects, and Arrowhead Grove, a transformative mixed-income development in the heart of San Bernardino. The state contributed $15.8 million to Arrowhead Grove through the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program.

Pacific Village also received significant support from the state, totaling over $69 million. During the visit, Secretary Moss viewed recent progress at both sites and met with local partners to discuss ongoing needs in the affordable housing landscape.

County officials, state housing leaders and community partners gather at Pacific Village in San Bernardino at the start of Secretary Tomiquia Moss’ affordable housing tour on Friday.

“Communities across California are working hard to meet the moment, and San Bernardino County is demonstrating what strong collaboration can deliver,” said Secretary Moss. “The state is committed to supporting local partners as we expand affordable housing, strengthen neighborhoods and ensure that families have access to safe, stable places to call home.”

Members of the Board of Supervisors echoed the secretary’s emphasis on partnerships and the role they play in advancing housing initiatives and serving residents.

California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss listens during a roundtable discussion on affordable housing with San Bernardino County partners on Friday.

“Our communities benefit when all levels of government collaborate, and Friday’s visit highlighted the progress underway and reaffirmed our shared commitment to supporting the residents who depend on these housing investments,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., whose district includes both communities, said, “These projects show the power of strong partnerships to bring dignity and opportunity back into our neighborhoods. When we work together, we’re not just building housing, we’re creating second chances for families who deserve stability, support and a real path forward.”

Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, who attended the tour and has similar housing projects in his district, said, “We appreciate Secretary Moss for visiting San Bernardino County and recognizing the hard work our team and partners have put into ensuring housing is accessible, safe and supportive for the families who call our communities home.”

Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez speaks during a roundtable discussion on long-term affordable housing strategies at Pacific Village in San Bernardino.

The visit concluded with a roundtable discussion among county and city officials along with housing partners on long-term strategies to support housing stability. Attendees included leadership from the county’s Community Development and Housing Department; the Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino; representatives from the city of San Bernardino; and regional development and service partners working on local housing initiatives.