Omnitrans and the city of Fontana will host an Art @ Transit event on Saturday, April 27, combining a community clean-up day at a popular transit center while recognizing local artists who have been beautifying our community by painting agency bus benches.

“Art @ Transit is a great opportunity to enhance our community by sprucing up one of our busiest Transit Centers and celebrating the artists who have done amazing work to beautify our bus benches,” said agency CEO/General Manager Erin Rogers.

The project represents the culmination of the agency’s popular Beautiful Benches Project, a grant-funded effort (Creative Corps Inland Socal, California Arts Council) in which local artists are selected to paint bus benches utilizing local cultural and historical themes. To date, 32 benches have been painted throughout the 15 cities Omnitrans serves.

All are invited to join the agency at the Fontana Transit Center at 11:00 a.m. on the 27th to participate in a community clean-up effort, followed by a bench artwork display, artist meet & greet, live musical performances, refreshments, and connection with local art organizations from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. For further information, visit Omnitrans.org/art-transit-2024.