CAPSBC Procures 6,750 Turkeys in November and Launches a Virtual Toy Drive for Low Income Families

In a remarkable display of community spirit and generosity, the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) hosted a massive Turkey Giveaway event at its headquarters, bringing holiday cheer to countless families across San Bernardino County.

CAPSBC CEO Patricia Nickols-Butler loading a box of food into the trunk of a vehicle on November 18, 2023.

An hour before the event’s official 10 AM start, a line of eager recipients snaked along Tippecanoe Avenue and around Mill Street, highlighting the community’s need and enthusiasm. Attendees were greeted with a hearty 14-16 pound turkey, food boxes, snack packs for children, and an assortment of vendor freebies.

Patricia Nickols-Butler, CEO of CAPSBC, expressed her gratitude, “On behalf of Community Action Partnership and Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy, we thank everyone for their overwhelming support. Today’s turnout is a testament to our community’s commitment to combating food insecurity. The presence of our dedicated staff, board members, partner agencies, vendors, and notably, our Mayor underscores the true spirit of Thanksgiving.”

San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, energetically greeting families despite being nine months pregnant, added, “This event is a beautiful example of community collaboration. I’m proud to witness our volunteers’ dedication as we distribute 1,500 turkeys and holiday boxes. Seeing our community coming together to support those in need is heartwarming.”

Mayor Helen Tran handing a mother snack packs for her children.

Among the day’s poignant moments was a car breaking down in line, a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by many in the community and the necessity of such initiatives.

The event, a part of a more significant seasonal effort, saw CAPSBC’s procurement of 6,750 turkeys for distribution across the county via numerous community initiatives, costing a total of $180,261.68.

In addition to the Turkey Giveaway, CAPSBC just launched a Virtual Toy Drive. Through this initiative, community members can donate increments of $1 to $25, enabling CAPSBC to purchase toys for low-income families for its December 16, 2023 “Santa’s Workshop” Toydrive. This drive represents another significant step towards ensuring the festive spirit reaches every corner of the county.

Donations can be made at capsbc.org/holidayvirtualtoydrive.

The Turkey Giveaway’s success and the Virtual Toy Drive launch highlight CAPSBC’s ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of San Bernardino County residents, not just during the holiday season but year-round.