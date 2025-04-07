April 8, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Celina’s Wish to Be a Zookeeper Comes True with Help from Make-A-Wish OCIE and San Manuel’s Generous Grant

1 min read
15 hours ago Community News

Celina feeding a giraffe at the San Diego Zoo.

Celina, a bright and energetic five-year-old from Rialto who is living with a respiratory disorder, had a special wish: to visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and experience what it’s like to be a zookeeper. 

Thanks to the incredible support of Make-A-Wish OCIE, her dream came true. To celebrate this momentous occasion, representatives from Make-A-Wish and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians visited Celina and her family to share the exciting news. 

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians helped make this heartwarming moment possible by providing a generous $450,000 grant to Make-A-Wish OCIE, helping to fulfill at least 78 wishes for children battling critical illnesses in the Inland Empire.

Make A Wish and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Celina celebrating her dream with representatives from Make-A-Wish OCIE and SMBMI.
Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Simpson Elementary School Honored as 2025 California Distinguished School!

7 days ago Community News
1 min read

Redlands Students, Staff, and Partners Distribute 500+ Hygiene Items and Food Packs to Local Families

7 days ago Community News
3 min read

IECF Awards $40K to Support Housing, Education, and Domestic Violence Services for Inland Empire Women

7 days ago Community News

You may have missed

5 min read

“I Hate Living in San Bernardino”: Residents Grill City Officials Over Yearlong Feldheym Library Computer Lab Shutdown

11 hours ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

Celina’s Wish to Be a Zookeeper Comes True with Help from Make-A-Wish OCIE and San Manuel’s Generous Grant

15 hours ago Community News
2 min read

San Bernardino Police Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man After Threatening Juvenile Son

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

San Bernardino’s Alexis Rivas Named One of Nation’s Top Afterschool Leaders by National Afterschool Association

2 days ago Community News