Celina’s Wish to Be a Zookeeper Comes True with Help from Make-A-Wish OCIE and San Manuel’s Generous Grant

Celina, a bright and energetic five-year-old from Rialto who is living with a respiratory disorder, had a special wish: to visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and experience what it’s like to be a zookeeper.

Thanks to the incredible support of Make-A-Wish OCIE, her dream came true. To celebrate this momentous occasion, representatives from Make-A-Wish and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians visited Celina and her family to share the exciting news.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians helped make this heartwarming moment possible by providing a generous $450,000 grant to Make-A-Wish OCIE, helping to fulfill at least 78 wishes for children battling critical illnesses in the Inland Empire.

Celina celebrating her dream with representatives from Make-A-Wish OCIE and SMBMI.