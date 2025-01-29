Chino Valley Ranchers Celebrated for Vital Support to Immaculate Church’s Food Ministry

On Thursday, Jan. 23rd, Chris Nichols, CEO of Chino Valley Ranchers, along with his staff, was recognized for their longstanding contributions to the Dinner Hour Ministry at Immaculate Church. The company donates roughly 900 dozen eggs weekly to the program, assisting in feeding those in need through the church’s food distribution services.

Eloy Sanchez, Coordinator of the Dinner Hour Ministry, along with Doug Blinkinsop, Assistant Coordinator, and volunteer Brian Torres, met Nichols at the ranch to express their gratitude in person. The group, accompanied by community advocate Dr. Luis S. González, toured the ranch’s facilities where thousands of eggs are processed daily.

Following the tour, discussions about the company’s history, future support plans, and a video recording session for community outreach were held, highlighting the collaborative efforts.

Founded in 1959 in Arcadia, Calif., by Charles Nichols and his family, Chino Valley Ranchers has become a staple in North Colton’s industrial landscape. The family’s innovative approach included pioneering the “cage-free” method, which Chris Nichols emphasized remains a proud standard of their operations.

Today, the company continues to thrive under the leadership of Nichols and his mother, Kathy Nichols, the Chief Financial Officer. “Their commitment to quality egg production significantly supports our ministry, and we are deeply grateful for their regular donations,” Sanchez noted, underscoring the impact of their generosity on the community.

The ministry opens its food distribution every Wednesday at 8:00 AM, attracting hundreds of community residents who rely on these essential provisions.

The community extends its gratitude to Chris and Kathy Nichols and the entire Chino Valley Ranchers team for their dedication to community service and continued support of the Dinner House Ministry.

For more information on various community events and projects, contact Dr. González at 909-213-3730.